Norfolk pub celebrates a decade since being saved by the community

Ray Norman celebrates the success of his pub The White Horse in Upton, September 1993. - Credit: Archant Library

Answer: The wonderful White Horse at Upton. The people’s pub.

Richardson was a visitor back in the 60s when he would head up to Norfolk to see his aunt Mary at Upton. And keep out of the way of the Krays no doubt.

In more recent times the Prince of Wales called in to enjoy a pint and congratulate the villagers for their remarkable achievement running the pub and village shop.

As for Winkle (Ray Norman), well, he was one of the best-loved and straight-talking landlords in the whole county. He WAS the pub.

Renovation work at The White Horse in Upton is almost complete, August 1993. - Credit: Archant Library

When he finally retired more than 10 years ago it was feared it was the end of the road for the The White Horse. But the people stepped forward with a plan…

The story of what has happened to the historic pub over the last decade is quite remarkable and a wonderful achievement which has attracted national attention.

More than 200 years old, it was one of three pubs in the Broadland village. The Cock and The Prince of Wales both closed in 1934, but The White Horse survived.

It ticked along with a collection of popular hosts behind the bar over the years and then, 50 years ago, Winkle arrived, quickly becoming one of the most colourful and popular landlords in the county – and beyond.

At the time of his death last year, former bar manager Robert Sprunt: “He was one of the nicest men you could ever meet. He had a heart of gold but could be cantankerous as well.”

Like the time environmental health officers informed him there were too many flies in the kitchen. He asked how many there should be and if he should zap the rest!

The White Horse, Upton. Peter Crook, left, and Malcolm Steward. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Here's to saving the village pub - Ray Norman, left, and Richard Thornhill at the Upton White Horse Photo: Bill Smith - Credit: Bill Smith

He was also known to take shoppers off to Great Yarmouth on a Wednesday, leaving the pub unattended, asking people to serve themselves and leave the money behind the bar.

Which they did.

When Winkle finally left, the future look grim for the famous White Horse. Would it go the way so many others have done? No…it was time for people power.

In the summer of 2012 the pub was bought by the community with £50,000 backing from The Prince’s Countryside Fund, Broadland Community Grants, Broadland Community Renewables and the Norfolk Community Foundation.

The Pub on the Hub provided more money for a community shop next door.

A couple of years on and Prince Charles popped in and see how things were going, pouring himself a pint of Woodfordes Wherry.

HRH The Prince of Wales visiting Norfolks first community pub,the White Horse at Upton near Acle. With a pint of Greene King. Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

“I am extremely impressed with the level of community spirit that was shown by people here to save their pub,” he said, accepting his loyalty card from Peter Crook, development manager of the White Horse.

“Projects like the Pub on the Hub were created with the intention to keep these rural pubs, and lot only them but shops, post offices, banks and more. And I am happy to see how well the shop is doing,” he added.

The pub was also awarded the Queen’s Community Service Award and has been the EDP Small Business of the Year.

Peter Crook said the pub and the shop had given a whole new dimension to the village community.

And they can all be so proud of what they have achieved.

A whole range of special events are now held at the White Horse, which gets rave reviews for its food and special events.

And the Winklefest celebrations to remember Ray will be held on Saturday September 10 and 11 with music from How’s the J Mann, The Rum Gods and Chris Taylor.