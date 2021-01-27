Centuries of resilience at historic Norfolk hall
In the village of Oxborough, seven miles southwest of Swaffham, lies Oxburgh Hall.
This stunning country house - with its striking fortified gatehouse, landscaped park, winding woodland walks and picturesque moat - has survived near dereliction, religious persecution, civil war and threatened demolition.
Despite its moat and imposing fortifications, Oxburgh Hall was originally built as a family home.
The building was completed in 1482 for Sir Edmund Bedingfield and the family has resided there ever since.
Oxburgh Hall has a rich history and strong royal connections. On August 28, 1498, King Henry VII, his Queen Elizabeth of York and Lady Margaret Beaufort, the king’s mother, visited Oxburgh Hall.
Half a century later in 1549, Sir Henry Bedingfeld (1511-83) helped to suppress the rebellion led by Norfolk farmer Robert Kett against the enclosure of common land. Rebels captured Sir Henry, imprisoned him and came close to murdering him.
Fast forward to 1951 and the hall and gardens faced demolition after being sold – but the estate was offered back to the Bedingfield family for £5,000. A year later, they gave the property to the National trust.
Oxburgh Hall is an historic landmark many of us will have visited, whether on family outings and school trips or to attend special or seasonal events.
