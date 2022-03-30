Nominate your west Norfolk hero for a special Platinum Jubilee bench

People in west Norfolk are being asked who they would nominate to feature on a steel bench along the cycle route between King's Lynn and Snettisham - Credit: Jon Bewley

Locals in west Norfolk are being asked to nominate personalities to be immortalised in a commemorative display along one of the region's key cycle routes.

National cycling charity Sustrans is looking for suggestions for people to be featured in a special steel bench which will be placed on the track between King's Lynn and Snettisham.

More than 250 portrait benches have been placed alongside cycle routes around the country, featuring famous authors, Olympians, celebrities, businesspeople and pillars of the community.

Now people in and around King's Lynn are being asked who they would like to see added to the trail to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

They can choose anyone from the last 70 years, alive or dead, to be immortalised along the route.

Clare Maltby, Sustrans director for the Midlands and East, said: “The National Cycle Network is a wonderful asset – providing paths for people to access nature, connecting communities and bolstering economies. We want as many people as possible to access the network to walk, wheel, cycle, or run.

“The portrait benches are a great way to recognise the local cultures and heritage on the paths, and add a bit of interest. We’re thrilled to be inviting the public once again to have their say on who the new figures will represent.

"Nominating is simple and takes just a few minutes but will provide us with valuable insight on who our local community feels would be most deserving of this special recognition.”

Sustrans is custodian of the National Cycle Network which spans 12,000 miles of signed cycling routes, including over 5,000 miles of traffic-free paths.

Its route between Lynn and Snettisham takes in Castle Rising, the Sandringham Estate and the Snettisham RSPB reserve.

Nominations close on April 11 and can be placed via can be placed via tinyurl.com/5xsm5fpp.

Nominations for the Portrait Benches will be reviewed by Sustrans alongside dedicated partners, with each confirmed figure agreed on and the final design approved.

Artist Katy Hallett will fabricate each piece, with official installation and unveiling to be carried out later this year.



