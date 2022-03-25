Theatre where Shakespeare performed could become 'global attraction'

The Guildhall of St George, which would be refurbished to become a heritage attraction under the town deal, while a creative hub will be established in the White Barn on the site - Credit: Matthew Usher

Plans have been unveiled to restore Britain's oldest working theatre - where Shakespeare is said to have once trod the boards - and turn it into a globally-renowned cultural centre.

St George's Guildhall, in the centre of King's Lynn, could be transformed as part of a regeneration project funded by the government's Town Deals scheme, a 'levelling-up' initiative to target investment for deprived areas.

The project to renovate the theatre complex has been drawn up by the Lynn Town Deal Board and will be submitted to ministers for final approval this summer.

It includes refurbishing the theatre and developing a creative hub in the former White Barn within the complex, which stretches from King Street to the River Ouse.

There will also be a new restaurant in the Shakespeare Barn and a refurbished Fermoy Gallery, while the building's undercroft will be turned into a performance space.

Mobile food trucks, street food, pop ups and outdoor performances will be hosted in the courtyard.

Renovation work will create space that for Elizabethan plays, as well as music concerts, or modern performances, along with events such as markets or weddings.

Tim FitzHigham, interim creative director at the site, said: “It is the only venue in the world, still working, that has all phases of dramatic history in it.

"We want people all over the world to know that they can come to Lynn to enjoy this fantastic jewel in Lynn’s rich heritage crown. This is our opportunity to unleash its full potential for the benefit of all.”

Michael Baldwin, deputy chair of the board, said: “This has been an incredible project in which to be involved. I can’t thank enough the people who have contributed to these proposals.

"The history about the site that we will be able to share with visitors is phenomenal, and the range and diversity of what will be on offer will make this cultural centre something we can all be proud of, right in the heart of the town centre.

“There is much work to be done, with getting the business case through to government to secure the funding from the Towns Fund. What is clear though, is how this project could become a national attraction, bringing additional footfall not just to the centre but to the town and borough as a whole."

Russell Clement, general manager for the National Trust, which owns the building and leases it to West Norfolk council, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve hit this milestone, where we’re able to share progress on plans for the St George’s Guildhall site.

"So much planning needs to happen behind the scenes to deliver a project of this scope, we’re still at the tip of the iceberg but the vision is clear, and the project team has done a great job of engaging diverse partners and passionate community stakeholders to establish our shared ambition.

"The project will transform the site from a hugely significant yet underused location into a thriving creative and cultural centre right in the heart of Kings Lynn, championing Lynn’s valuable cultural heritage, serving our communities, engaging diverse audiences, enabling academic research and attracting tourism to the town.”

Graham Middleton, deputy leader of the council, said: “I think that the proposals and the vision that have been developed encapsulate all the things that people have said they want from the site, as well as things that will help ensure that the site is financially sustainable into the future.

“The proposed mix of free and paid-for activities, the daytime and night-time uses, the balance between programmed activities and space for hire, all make this a very exciting and vibrant proposal."





Historic site

Built in the 15th century, St George’s Guildhall is Britain's oldest working theatre, which has been staging performances since 1445.

Shakespeare is believed to have trodden the boards there in 1593, while a comedian in his acting troupe the Lord Chamberlain's Men, Robert Armin was born in King’s Lynn.

By the 1940s, it was dilapidated and under threat of demolition to make way for a garage to serve the growing number of cars on Lynn's roads.

But the then Lynn MP Lord Fermoy and his wife Ruth teamed up with friends to raise funds to restore it. Well-wishers from around the world gave them donations.

A week-long arts festival - the first King's Lynn Festival - was staged to celebrate its reopening in 1951.

The event was broadcast by the BBC World Service. It was officially reopened by Queen Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who remained its patron until she died in 2002.

In more recent years, the complex of medieval buildings which stretch from King Street to the Great Ouse housed the King's Lynn Arts Centre, until that closed in 2015.

Since then, it has operated as a hall for hire. Most recently, part of the building was used as a Covid vaccination centre.