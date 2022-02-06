Royal Norfolk Show plans 'singing centrepiece' for the Queen

A special salute to the Queen will form the centrepiece of this year's Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: James Bass

A rousing rendition of the National Anthem sang by more than 1,000 children and adults will form the centrepiece of the Royal Norfolk Show.

They will be accompanied by a 60-strong orchestra and members of Norfolk’s performing arts community led by Norfolk’s Vice Lord-Lieutenant Peter Wilson, ex-chief executive of Norwich’s Theatre Royal.

Peter Wilson, MBE Chief Executive of the Theatre Royal, Norwich. Photo: Jerry Daws. - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2010

Mr Wilson said: "A Royal Salute will be A Big Sing. More than a thousand school children and adult voices will sing songs from the Commonwealth and the world, and will invite the entire showground audience to join in the National Anthem.

"They will be accompanied by a 60-strong orchestra plus a percussion band, all drawn from Norfolk’s pool of outstanding musical talents.

"The UK’s Second Elizabethan Age has been a period of unparalleled artistic activity. This will be the Norfolk arts world’s way of thanking Her Majesty for 70 years of dignity, steadfastness and integrity.”

Anna Mudeka - Credit: Archant

Music from around the world will be led by the Norfolk-based musician Anna Mudeka.

Guide music tracks will be provided for musicians, choirs and schools, to enable them to rehearse remotely.

All participants will be required to attend a rehearsal on Sunday, June 26.

A Royal Salute will take place in the Grand Arena of the Norfolk Showground at 4.30pm on the afternoons of June 29 and 30, 2022. Entry to the Show is free after 4pm on both days.

If you would like to get involved as a singer, a musician, or as a volunteer steward on the day, e-mail getinvolved@platinumjubileenorfolk.org.

