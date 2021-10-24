Do you remember these shocking scenes from floods of the past?

Published: 10:05 AM October 24, 2021

Floods 1953 - Cobholm Residents of Cobholm, Great Yarmouth outside F.W. Hayhow Stores during the 1953 floods. Dated February 1953 Plate P6142 - Credit: Archant

Many were caught out by high tides in Blakeney in recent days as cars floated across flooded streets, but can you remember these shocking scenes from 1953 and 1978 as well as other floods of years gone by?

In 1953, the North Sea flood saw a tsunami of tragedy on the east coast as floods hit without warning killing 300 people and leaving thousands homeless in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Lowestoft and Hunstanton among other areas.

1953 FLOODS SOUTHWOLD DATED FEBRUARY 1953 PLATE P0299 - Credit: Archant

1953 FLOODS GORLESTON 1ST DAY DATED 1953 PLATE P0060 - Credit: Archant

1953 FLOODS COBHOLM - 2ND DAY DATED 1953 PLATE P0887 - Credit: Archant

A pony is brought to safety from Cobham Marshes in 1953. - Credit: Archant

Floods in Wells in 1953. - Credit: Archant

Floods in Horsey in 1953. - Credit: Archant

Floods 1953 - Yarmouth Aiding in the evacuation of flooded homes in Great Yarmouth, the Royal Canadian Airforce assist Mrs. P. Brown down a ladder. Mrs Brown went back to her mother-in-law's home ( Mrs A. Brown of 80 Wolseley Road, Southtown ) to pick up clothing and precious belongings. Dated 1953 Photograph C4799 - Credit: Archant

In 1978, the North Sea storm surge saw further flooding problems, with west Norfolk hit even harder than it had been in 1953 as the Ouse burst its banks leaving King's Lynn town centre submerged.

Severe flooding was also seen in Heacham, Hunstanton, Snettisham, Wolverton, Wells and Walcott, with hundreds of caravans overturned, beach huts damaged and half of the track on Wells Harbour Railway washed away.

Blakeney flooding, 13th January 1978. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

The night of the 1978 floods in King's Lynn, 12th January 1978. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

The night of the 1978 floods in King's Lynn, 12th January 1978. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Caravan floods at Bacton, 1983. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

The night of the 1978 floods in King's Lynn, 12th January 1978. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

The night of the 1978 floods in King's Lynn, 12th January 1978. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library



