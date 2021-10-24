Do you remember these shocking scenes from floods of the past?

Many were caught out by high tides in Blakeney in recent days as cars floated across flooded streets, but can you remember these shocking scenes from 1953 and 1978 as well as other floods of years gone by?
In 1953, the North Sea flood saw a tsunami of tragedy on the east coast as floods hit without warning killing 300 people and leaving thousands homeless in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Lowestoft and Hunstanton among other areas.
1953 FLOODS
SOUTHWOLD
DATED FEBRUARY 1953
PLATE P0299
- Credit: Archant
1953 FLOODS
GORLESTON
1ST DAY
DATED 1953
PLATE P0060
- Credit: Archant
1953 FLOODS
COBHOLM - 2ND DAY
DATED 1953
PLATE P0887
- Credit: Archant
A pony is brought to safety from Cobham Marshes in 1953.
- Credit: Archant
Floods in Wells in 1953.
- Credit: Archant
Floods in Horsey in 1953.
- Credit: Archant
Floods 1953 - Yarmouth
Aiding in the evacuation of flooded homes in Great Yarmouth, the Royal Canadian Airforce assist Mrs. P. Brown down a ladder. Mrs Brown went back to her mother-in-law's home ( Mrs A. Brown of 80 Wolseley Road, Southtown ) to pick up clothing and precious belongings.
Dated 1953
Photograph C4799
- Credit: Archant
In 1978, the North Sea storm surge saw further flooding problems, with west Norfolk hit even harder than it had been in 1953 as the Ouse burst its banks leaving King's Lynn town centre submerged.
Severe flooding was also seen in Heacham, Hunstanton, Snettisham, Wolverton, Wells and Walcott, with hundreds of caravans overturned, beach huts damaged and half of the track on Wells Harbour Railway washed away.
Blakeney flooding, 13th January 1978. Photo: Archant Library
- Credit: Archant Library
The night of the 1978 floods in King's Lynn, 12th January 1978. Photo: Archant Library
- Credit: Archant Library
The night of the 1978 floods in King's Lynn, 12th January 1978. Photo: Archant Library
- Credit: Archant Library
Caravan floods at Bacton, 1983. Picture: Archant Library
- Credit: Archant Library
The night of the 1978 floods in King's Lynn, 12th January 1978. Photo: Archant Library
- Credit: Archant Library
The night of the 1978 floods in King's Lynn, 12th January 1978. Photo: Archant Library
- Credit: Archant Library
You may also want to watch: