Seven flats proposed on site of former children's home

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:30 AM January 17, 2022
Burnt Lane in Gorleston-on-Sea, pictured in 2014.

Burnt Lane in Gorleston-on-Sea, pictured in 2014. The flats would go up in a new building south-west of the house visible behind the wall. - Credit: Google

Plans have been lodged for seven new flats on the site of a former children's home in Gorleston-on-Sea.

A new three-storey building would go up on Burnt Lane, just a few minutes walk from where Great Yarmouth’s Third River Crossing is being built

The site is today used for car parking and was used until March 2012 by Norfolk County Council’s children services department.

A children’s home existed on the area of the site in the early 1900s and was operated at that time by Great Yarmouth Union Workhouse - a Victorian invention created by the 1834 Poor Law. 

The new building would house four one-bedroom and three two-bedrooms flats, with one parking space for each of the seven.  

An environmental services officer at the council said the area had “a very low risk of tidal and river flooding” and raised no issues about the plan. 

Comments can be made on the application by visiting https://planning.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/OcellaWeb/planningSearch and searching for 06/21/0881/F.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council
Gorleston News
Great Yarmouth News

