A look back at Cromer Pier's Seaside Special in the 1980s

Do you remember the excitement of the dimming of the lights, the buzz before the curtains are opened and the show springs to life?

For more than 40 years, Cromer Pier has been entertaining audiences between the months of June and September with a show full of dancing, laughter and delight.

The Cromer Pier Show is now one of the last full-season end-of-the-pier variety shows left in the world and it continues to be one of Norfolk's most loved attractions.

The 'Seaside Special', as it was known, launched in 1978 as a way of rejuvenating the Victorian pier which at the time was beginning to show its age.

Here is a look back through the archives to celebrate the thriving show's heyday in the 1980s.

David Ransford of the Wedgwoods is flanked by Betty Ann and Hilary in the back row and the Pat Adams Dancers - Lee Reynolds, Linda Hering, Ros Murray and Julia Burnett during a break in rehearsals for the Seaside Special 1980 Show, which opened at the Pavilion Theatre, Cromer. - Credit: Archant

The Dancers in the 1985 Seaside Special summer show at Cromer Pier Pavilion, June 1985. - Credit: Archant

Theatre Manager Edward Snape aside the Seaside Special poster for 1985 - Credit: Archant

Who do you remember seeing at the Seaside Special at the Pavilion Theatre?

A number of well-known names have graced the stage over the years, including TV presenter Bradley Walsh, who is now a household name.

The cast of the Cromer show in 1986 ready to perform to a full house - Credit: Archant

Cromer Pier on a warm summer's day in August 1988 - Credit: Archant

A view from the sky of Cromer Pier in 1988 - Credit: Archant

Red Arrows fly over Cromer Pier in 1989 as part of the Seaside Special - Credit: Archant

