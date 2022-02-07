Gallery
A look back at Cromer Pier's Seaside Special in the 1980s
- Credit: Archant
Do you remember the excitement of the dimming of the lights, the buzz before the curtains are opened and the show springs to life?
For more than 40 years, Cromer Pier has been entertaining audiences between the months of June and September with a show full of dancing, laughter and delight.
The Cromer Pier Show is now one of the last full-season end-of-the-pier variety shows left in the world and it continues to be one of Norfolk's most loved attractions.
The 'Seaside Special', as it was known, launched in 1978 as a way of rejuvenating the Victorian pier which at the time was beginning to show its age.
Here is a look back through the archives to celebrate the thriving show's heyday in the 1980s.
Who do you remember seeing at the Seaside Special at the Pavilion Theatre?
A number of well-known names have graced the stage over the years, including TV presenter Bradley Walsh, who is now a household name.
