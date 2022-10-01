Who is Seagrim house at Norwich School named after?

A mother wore both a George Cross and a Victoria Cross at a memorial parade following the Second World War. The first time this had ever happened in public.

Annabel Seagrim was honouring her sons, Derek and Hugh, who both lost their lives in battle. The only brothers to be awarded the highest of all the honours.

They grew up in Whissonsett, two of the five sons of Rector the Rev Charles Seagrim, and were pupils at Norwich School where there is now a house named after them.

Lieutenant-Colonel Derek Seagrim died leading his battalion of the Green Howards into combat in North Africa during 1943.

A professional soldier, he had joined the Green Howards in 1923, serving across the world. In 1942 he was given command of the 7th Battalion at El Alamein.

The following year he led his men into a fierce battle in Tunisia. Running through a hail of fire he attacked German machine-posts, and with great courage and a disregard for his own safety inspired his men to win the fight for an “important objective.”

Derek died days later at a military hospital after being wounded at the battle of Wadi Akarit. He was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross for his courage and outstanding leadership during the North Africa campaign. He was 39.

Across the world was the youngest of his brothers Hugh who was in Burma, part of an elite group fighting the Japanese in the Karen Hills.

Born in 1909 he also grew up in Whissonsett and attended Norwich School.

Hugh was 6ft 4ins tall, and became known as Bumps and then, in Burma, as Grandfather Longlegs.

Major Hugh Seagrim GC - Credit: Whissonsett Parochial Church Council

He loved football and played in goal for Norwich City reserves. Hugh came close to signing up but then left for Sandhurst and was commissioned in January 1929 and became a captain with the 5th/6th Rajputana Rifles attached to the Burma Rifles.

Hugh was part of a special group fighting the Japanese in the Karen Hills, killing many of the enemy.

This was raw jungle warfare, and Hugh proved himself time and time again as a brave and courageous soldier.

The Japanese began torturing locals in efforts to track down the soldiers, and in February 1944 they ambushed them. The two British officers serving with Hugh were killed but he escaped.

The enemy were furious and began killing Karens. Eventually they got a message to Hugh saying this would stop if he gave himself up.

He walked out of his hiding place on March 15, 1944 and surrendered to the Japanese – knowing his fate.

Hugh, a very religious man, later spoke up in court for men held with him saying they were following orders. He should die but not others.

His eight comrades said if their commander was going to die, they wanted to die with him.

As they waited, Hugh would conduct prayers and read passages from the Bible to the men in Burmese.

He told them that during his time in the Karen Hills he had read the Bible from cover to cover 12 times and had wanted to become a missionary.

In September 1944 he went to his death. He was 35.

Hugh was awarded a posthumous George Cross (the highest honour in the context of non-conflict) with the Supreme Allied Commander in South East Asia Lord Mountbatten saying he had saved many lives in Burma. He also recommended him for a posthumous MBE and a posthumous Distinguished Service Order (DSO).

As Norwich School says: “Seagrim House aims to nurture confident and caring pupils who lived life to the full.”

In 1970 Hugh appeared on the front cover of The Hornet comic. The illustration showed him walking out of the jungle with The White Flag of Courage.

Books and articles continue to be written about these incredible brothers but I also recommend you visit Whissonsett.

In St Mary’s Church, which is open every day, there is a tribute to the men and you can pick up a copy of Seagrim’s Song, the wonderful story of Hugh told so well by the rector today, the Rev Robin Stapleford. It is a very special and moving read.

The Karen people have never forgotten their hero and in 1985, when the village sign was unveiled, a small plaque was handed over by their representatives.

It reads:

Grandfather Longlegs,

We remembered

So we came

We thank you.