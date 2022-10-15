Remember when this prehistoric passenger confused Norfolk drivers?

Colin Batley in the jaws of the spinosaurus, inspecting the model dinosaur while it is prepared for the journey from Rackheath to the Dinosaur Park at Lenwade with Mike Smart at RGW Roe & Son in the background. Photo: Adrian Judd. - Credit: Archant Library

We have all suffered in traffic on Norfolk's rural roads.

But how often have you reached the front of the queue only to realise it has been caused by... a 55ft dinosaur?

They have not roamed the earth for millions of years, but one spinosaurus made its way along the roads of Norfolk on Febraury 2, 2006.

The spinosaurus on it's journey along Norwich ring road at St Faiths to the Dinosaur Park, now Roarr!, at Lenwade. Photo: Adrian Judd. Date: 2006.

The spinosaurus hangs around, waiting to be loaded onto the truck for the journey to its new home in the Dinosaur Park at Lenwade. Photo: Adrian Judd.

The giant model of the carnivore was being transported on the back of a truck from Rackheath via Norwich to the Dinosaur Adventure Park at Lenwade - now known as Roarr!.

The unusual sight caused quite a stir among motorists and pedestrians.

It took about four hours of careful manoeuvring for the dinosaur to reach its new home at the tourist attraction, off the A1067 Fakenham Road.

The spinosaurus is lowered onto the flatbed lorry before its journey from Rackheath to the Dinosaur Park at Lenwade, now known as Roarr!. Photo: Adrian Judd.

The model was originally shipped in from Thailand and was put together by a glass-fibre fabricator at Rackheath.

Can you remember seeing the spinosaurus on its journey back in 2006? Let us know in the comments below.

Colin Batley of RGW Roe & Son carries the dinosaur's spine or 'sail' onto the lorry to be attached to the model on its back upon its arrival at Dinosaur Park at Lenwade. Photo: Adrian Judd Copy.

The model spinosaurus rests on wooden pallets for the journey from Rackheath to Norwich and then onto the Dinosaur Park at Lenwade. Photo: Adrian Judd.

The spinosaurus is prepared for the journey from Rackheath to the Dinosaur Park at Lenwade in 2006. Photo: Adrian Judd.

The spinosaurus is prepared for the journey from Rackheath to the Dinosaur Park at Lenwade. Photo: Adrian Judd.

Transporters secure the spinosaurus for the journey from Rackheath to its new home at the Dinosaur Park at Lenwade. Photo: Adrian Judd.

Handlers guide the model spinosaurus into place on the lorry destined for the Dinosaur Park at Lenwade. Photo: Adrian Judd.

The spinosaurus is lowered onto the truck in preparation for its journey from Rackheath to the Dinosaur Park at Lenwade. Photo: Adrian Judd.




