Remember when this prehistoric passenger confused Norfolk drivers?
- Credit: Archant Library
We have all suffered in traffic on Norfolk's rural roads.
But how often have you reached the front of the queue only to realise it has been caused by... a 55ft dinosaur?
They have not roamed the earth for millions of years, but one spinosaurus made its way along the roads of Norfolk on Febraury 2, 2006.
The giant model of the carnivore was being transported on the back of a truck from Rackheath via Norwich to the Dinosaur Adventure Park at Lenwade - now known as Roarr!.
The unusual sight caused quite a stir among motorists and pedestrians.
It took about four hours of careful manoeuvring for the dinosaur to reach its new home at the tourist attraction, off the A1067 Fakenham Road.
The model was originally shipped in from Thailand and was put together by a glass-fibre fabricator at Rackheath.
