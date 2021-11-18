7 restaurants our readers would like to see reopen in Norfolk

From a Mexican family favourite to a fine dining experience, we take a look back at some of Norfolk's loved and lost restaurants.

We asked our readers on a Facebook page which businesses they would like to see reopen in the county.

Here are seven of the suggestions.

1. The Lavender House

The thatched cottage when it was the Lavender House in Brundall. - Credit: Archant

Where: 39 The Street, Brundall

In its heyday The Lavender House was a highly regarded restaurant run by one of the county's famous chefs, Richard Hughes.

The thatched cottage later became an Indian restaurant called Masala Cottage until the business closed down in May 2019 and the building was sold at auction.

Katherine Jane Mackintosh said it was a "very sad day" when The Lavender House closed its doors in 2016.

2. Grumpy's Cottage Restaurant

Grumpy's Restaurant, Acle. Pictured in 2008. - Credit: Archant

Where: 23 Old Road, Acle

With local produce, freshly cooked food and a "homely" atmosphere, many people commented on our Facebook page to say they missed Grumpy's.

Customers used to enjoy an evening meal or a Sunday roast at the restaurant in Acle.

3. The Glendevon Hotel

The Glendevon Hotel on Railway Road in King's Lynn. - Credit: Archant

Where: Railway Road in King's Lynn

Readers said they would like to see King’s Lynn historic hotel and its restaurant returned to its glory.

In 2019 builders started knocking down the interior of the hotel which was set to be turned into townhouses.

4. By Appointment

By Appointment in St Georges Street, Norwich. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Where: 25-29 St Georges Street, Norwich

This restaurant and hotel was considered to be something a bit special by locals and many were sorry to see it go when it closed its doors in 2012 after 25 years in the city.

It was located in St George's Street in a Grade II listed building.

5. Pizza One Pancakes Too

Pizza One Pancakes Too used to be located in Tombland. - Credit: Archant

Where: Tombland, Norwich

This former Tombland restaurant enjoyed its glory days in the 1990s but is still fondly thought of by many city dwellers who can remember eating there.

Joanne Rust said it served the "best pizzas" and described the atmosphere as "lovely".

The building is now home to Zizzi.

6. Pedro's Tex-Mex

The former Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Where: Chapelfield Gardens

Pedro's was one of the city's oldest established restaurants which closed down in 2019.

Its menu featured a wide choice of food, from traditional soft corn enchiladas to its own combo meals like the 'bad hombre'.

The site opened later that year as Harry's, which claim's to serve the best burgers this side of NYC.

7. Don Pepe

The former Don Pepe restaurant owners, Maria and Jose Millan. - Credit: Archant

Where: 26 St Benedicts Street, Norwich

When Don Pepe closed in 2019, after 32 years of trading in St Benedicts Street, it was a blow to fans of Spanish cuisine in that location.

Zoe Bee claimed it served the "best steaks ever".

The restaurant was then bought and reopened as a redecorated Spanish restaurant called Don Txoko.