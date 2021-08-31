Do you remember the Norfolk Spectacular with Professor Green and Example?

Published: 9:23 PM August 31, 2021

Norfolk Spectacular 2011 at the Norfolk Showground in Costessey. - Credit: Angela Sharpe

Before there was Sundown, there was the Norfolk Spectacular.

Taking place on the first weekend in September 2011, crowds were treated to some great entertainment by big names at the Norfolk Showground.

Norfolk Spectacular 2011 at the Norfolk Showground in Costessey. Chipmunk on the main stage. - Credit: Angela Sharpe

Acts on the Saturday included Chase and Status, Professor Green and Chipmunk, as well as Eliza Doolittle and Alexandra Burke.

Sunday saw acts like Tinchy Stryder, Labrinth and Tinie Tempah take to the main stage, alongside Taio Cruz and Norwich band Dead Red.

The rain didn't deter festival-goers, with crowds larger on the Sunday and more than 20,000 people flocking to the showground to enjoy the acts.

Music on the main stages finished at 10.30pm, with campers enjoying evening DJ sets until 2am.

Norfolk Spectacular 2011 at the Norfolk Showground in Costessey. L-R Kimberly Payne, Xenia Kennard and Chloe Gardener. - Credit: Angela Sharpe

The festival was renamed Sundown the following year, with some of the acts, like Chase and Status, returning to perform for Norfolk audiences again.

Do you remember the Norfolk Spectacular? Are you in any of our photos? Let us know in the comments.