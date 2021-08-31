Do you remember the Norfolk Spectacular with Professor Green and Example?
- Credit: Angela Sharpe
Before there was Sundown, there was the Norfolk Spectacular.
Taking place on the first weekend in September 2011, crowds were treated to some great entertainment by big names at the Norfolk Showground.
Acts on the Saturday included Chase and Status, Professor Green and Chipmunk, as well as Eliza Doolittle and Alexandra Burke.
Sunday saw acts like Tinchy Stryder, Labrinth and Tinie Tempah take to the main stage, alongside Taio Cruz and Norwich band Dead Red.
The rain didn't deter festival-goers, with crowds larger on the Sunday and more than 20,000 people flocking to the showground to enjoy the acts.
Music on the main stages finished at 10.30pm, with campers enjoying evening DJ sets until 2am.
The festival was renamed Sundown the following year, with some of the acts, like Chase and Status, returning to perform for Norfolk audiences again.
Do you remember the Norfolk Spectacular? Are you in any of our photos? Let us know in the comments.