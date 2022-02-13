The Norfolk railways that reached the end of the line

Gallery

One of the last trains to pull into Cromer High Street Station in 1954. - Credit: Archant

Railways first arrived in Norfolk in the mid-19th century amid growing expansion of the nation's network.

New stations popped up across the county, helping people travel around with greater ease than before.

Norfolk was booming as trains brought visitors from across the country to its famed seaside towns such as Cromer, Great Yarmouth and Hunstanton.

The heyday of rail travel was brought to an end in the region in the 1960s following the Beeching cuts, which saw a number of stations axed as part of efforts to increase efficiency of the nationalised railway service.

Do you remember Norfolk's lost railway stations?

Hellesdon Railway Station which closed in 1952 some years before the line closed as a whole. The area is now a car park for walkers setting out along Marriott's Way. - Credit: Archant

An atmospheric shot of Cromer's historic Beach Station shows a steam train at the platform as passengers arrive and leave, sometime in the mid to late 1950s. Cromer's High Street Station closed in 1954 and more trains than used the Beach Station – until the station buildings were closed and put up for sale in 1966. - Credit: Archant

One of the last trains to pull into Cromer High Street Station in 1954. - Credit: Archant

A quiet Gorleston Station in 1957. - Credit: Archant

Stalham Railway Station in 1959. - Credit: Archant

The track was lifted and the waiting room doors locked at Stalham Station after its closure in 1960. - Credit: Archant

When news that Mundesley Station would be axed as part of Beeching's cuts, it came as little surprise. Almost exactly a decade earlier the link to Cromer had been closed, so in a sense the station, which was built in 1898, had been living on borrowed time. Nevertheless, local people pointed out that a 45-minute train journey to Norwich compared very favourably with the 80- minute crawl by bus. - Credit: Archant

Mundesley Station in 1963, which closed a year later following the Beeching cuts. - Credit: Archant

Cromer Beach Railway Station in 1966. - Credit: Archant

Cromer Beach Railway Station, in 1966. It had opened in June 1887 and was renamed Cromer Station in October 1969, following the closure of Cromer High Street Station in 1954. - Credit: Archant

A makeover for the railway station at Melton Constable, scaled down as part of the M&GN closure of 1959, was part of a grand plan to revitalise the village in September 1969. - Credit: Archant

A view of the A149 between Stalham and Potter Heigham, shows just four cars on the road. It is a different story today on this busy route. In the foreground, the platform of the old Stalham Station can be seen. Away in the distance, the new road was built on the line of the old M&GN (Midlands and Great Northern) Railway line. - Credit: Archant

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.