Remembering when Hollywood arrived in a Norfolk seaside town

Alec Guinness with extras on the pier at Hunstanton. - Credit: Philip Yaxley Collection

It was 65 years ago when the people of Hunstanton and other parts of Norfolk became film stars in this country and America.

A whole host of famous faces arrived in “Sunny Hunny” to make a movie which was called Barnacle Bill in the UK and All at Sea in the USA. It was one of the last of the Ealing comedies.

The All at Sea poster for the American market. - Credit: Philip Yaxley Collection

The top star was none other than Alec Guinness and he was accompanied by Jackie Collins, Maurice Denham, Warren Mitchell, Lionel Jeffries, Victor Maddern and Irene Brown.

The late George Mason in a scene with Lloyd Lambert (left) and Alec Guinness. - Credit: Philip Yaxley Collection

The star of the movie Alec Guinness in Norfolk. - Credit: Philip Yaxley Collection

One man who knows more than most about the movie is Wymondham film historian Philip Yaxley. These pictures and memories from his collection tell the story of the film which was being made at this time of the year in 1957.

Philip and Jackie at the Assembly House, Norwich, in 2005. - Credit: Philip Yaxley Collection

Alec played a former sea captain, suffering from a case of seasickness, who took over a clapped out Victorian pier in the sleepy coastal town of Sandcastle Bay.

And then, he ran into a spot of bother from the stuffy mayor and his local council cronies.

Hunstanton had never seen the like.

Alec having a laugh with extras. - Credit: Philip Yaxley Collection

With the famous actors surrounded by autograph hunters and well-wishers, MGM technicians everywhere this was like Hollywood – well almost.

It was estimated that around 400 people were in the queue outside the casting director’s office for parts as extras and teenagers from as far afield as Great Yarmouth and Norwich and joined Hunstanton lads and lasses for a rock ‘n’ roll jiving scene.

The jive scene signed for Philip Yaxley by Jackie Collins. - Credit: Philip Yaxley Collection

They included Pauline Searle (later Conlon) whose dad Geoffrey lent the crew boats.

George Raines, Edith Jewell and Peggy Williamson dressed up as clowns and George worked alongside Warren Mitchell who played an escapologist while Charles Matkin, a borough councillor and former mayor got a part while they were filming at Brancaster and even got a bonus for wading into the sea!

Martin Woodman was briefly seen teaching a policeman how to win every time on the pier fruit machine while publican John Benn had to shout "ARMADA!"

Alec with Hunstanton in the background. - Credit: Philip Yaxley Collection

Frank Burdett got a part as a man having an angry word with Alec Guinness because he was going bald and George Benson turned into a police officer.

Edward Murray-Harvey was paid 35 shillings (£1.75), plus meals, as a seated onlooker in the jiving scene… and so on.

In an attempt to give the town a continental touch and create a “happy holiday atmosphere” the council arranged to give the sea-front a facelift and paint the buildings in a variety of colours… then discovered the movie was in black and white!

Oh and there was the local shop displaying photographs for sale signed by Alec Guinness. As he was passing the actor took a look and the pictures were removed. That signature was not his!

Real ones followed.