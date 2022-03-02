Rediscovered painting of Norfolk hero Nelson's final battle

The re-discovered painting of Nelson which has gone on sale with a £350,000 price tag - Credit: Duncan Phillips

A rediscovered painting showing Nelson fall fatally wounded as he led his fleet to victory has gone on sale priced £350,000.

Norfolk's hero was hit by a sniper's musket on the bridge of HMS Victory, as the Royal Navy defeated the French and Spanish navies during the Battle of Trafalgar on October 21, 1805.

The 47-year-old admiral, who was born at Burnham Thorpe, near Burnham Market, in 1758 was carried below decks, where he died.

Now a painting his come to light by the American artist Mather Brown (1761-1831), who lived in London at the time and knew Nelson.

Lord Nelson’s Victory at Trafalgar is being offered for sale by London art dealer Martyn Downer.

Mr Downer said: “Mather Brown was one of a small group of artists – such as his fellow American Benjamin West, who were well known to Nelson in London.

"That familiarity is evident in Brown’s vivid and theatrical representation of Nelson receiving his fatal wound at the Battle of Trafalgar which, amid the smoke of conflict, offers us one of the most compelling and well-informed late portraits of the admiral.

"The re-discovery of Brown’s bold attempt to win the 1805 competition for the best painting of the dramatic scene is an exciting moment for Nelson enthusiasts and for scholars of 18th century art, especially for followers of this fascinating and complex artist.”

The painting has changed hands a number of times and remained in private ownership for many years.

It will be on show at the Chelsea Antiques and Fine Art Fair, in Chelsea's Old Town Hall, from March 23 - 27.

Since 2002, Mr Downer has managed the sale of 10 out of the 12 highest-priced artefacts belonging to Nelson including the undisclosed record price for his gold pocket watch and a sketch map he drew detailing his battle plan before Trafalgar.

