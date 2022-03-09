How you can be part of Norfolk tribute for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
She is the national treasure who has been our figurehead for 70 years.
As the world gets set to prepares to celebrate Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne, a special tribute is being produced in her beloved Norfolk.
Our Queen's Platinum Reign is being compiled from the rich Royal archives of the Eastern Daily Press and its sister newspapers in the county.
It tells the story of her reign in 164 pages of pictures and tributes. It looks back on the great state occasions and events that have shaped the world since King George VI passed away at Sandringham on February 6, 1952.
When she acceded to the throne, a house cost £1,600, few homes had a fridge or TV.
So much has changed between then and now, when we take technology which could hardly have been dreamed of at the start of her reign for granted, like mobile phones or computers.
There are also touching glimpses of family life and the Queen relaxing.
EDP editor David Powles said: "The world has changed so much during the past 70 years and Elizabeth II has been witness to it all. This tribute therefore not only tells the story of her time on the throne, but also documents the world events that have happened around her.
"I'm delighted that we are able to honour the Queen in such a fitting way and also that we are giving our readers the chance to pay their own tributes to her."
If you order your copy in advance, you can even send in your own greeting to the Queen, which will be included in every copy.
Once you have completed your order, you will be sent a link to a form to submit your tribute by the next business day.
You can also save £2 off the £9.99 cover price and be one of the first to own this special souvenir.
To find out more, go online to www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee. All tributes must be submitted by Sunday, March 27.
Orders will be distributed from the week commencing Monday, May 2.