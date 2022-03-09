How you can be part of Norfolk tribute for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II talks to members of the West Norfolk Befriending Society, during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen's Norfolk residence, to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Saturday February 5, 2022. - Credit: PA

She is the national treasure who has been our figurehead for 70 years.

As the world gets set to prepares to celebrate Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne, a special tribute is being produced in her beloved Norfolk.

Our Queen's Platinum Reign is being compiled from the rich Royal archives of the Eastern Daily Press and its sister newspapers in the county.

Our Queen's Platinum Reign, a special tribute which will be going on sale as Elizabeth II celebrates her 70-year reign. - Credit: Cover image Royal Collection Trust / © Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2022

It tells the story of her reign in 164 pages of pictures and tributes. It looks back on the great state occasions and events that have shaped the world since King George VI passed away at Sandringham on February 6, 1952.

When she acceded to the throne, a house cost £1,600, few homes had a fridge or TV.

Lady Glenconner was a Maid of Honour at the Queen's coronation in 1953 - Credit: Archive

So much has changed between then and now, when we take technology which could hardly have been dreamed of at the start of her reign for granted, like mobile phones or computers.

There are also touching glimpses of family life and the Queen relaxing.

From left Princess Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth, Winston CHurchill, King George VI and Princess Margaret wave to crowds gathered below, from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on VE Day, May 8, 1945 - Credit: AP

EDP editor David Powles said: "The world has changed so much during the past 70 years and Elizabeth II has been witness to it all. This tribute therefore not only tells the story of her time on the throne, but also documents the world events that have happened around her.

"I'm delighted that we are able to honour the Queen in such a fitting way and also that we are giving our readers the chance to pay their own tributes to her."

Crowds gathered to greet the Queen when she attended a church service at West Newton in February, 2020 - the last occasion she was seen in public in Norfolk before the coronavirus lockdown - Credit: Chris Bishop

