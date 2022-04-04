Greetings pour in for Queen's Platinum Jubilee tribute
- Credit: PA
Greetings have been flooding in for a special tribute for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a 164-page souvenir that will be going on sale next month, as the nation prepares to celebrate Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne.
It looks at how the life of the nation and its figurehead has changed over more than seven decades.
Many well-wishers have sent in messages for the monarch.
They include the Norfolk-based actor and broadcaster Stephan Fry, who said: "Norfolk has always been proud to be a royal county, but prouder still to be a royal county that lets the family alone to enjoy a part of the world that they quite obviously adore. Norfolk people let them be, which I think is appreciated."
Norfolk's Lord Lieutenant, Lady Dannatt, wrote: "We owe her the deepest debt of gratitude and send her our loyal and most affectionate greetings from every corner of this glorious county of ours."
James Wild, MP for North West Norfolk, added: "Here in West Norfolk and across the county, Her Majesty The Queen is held in the highest esteem and affection and people will enthusiastically get involved in marking this unprecedented anniversary."
Most Read
- 1 John Travolta meets staff and shoppers at a Norfolk Morrisons
- 2 John Travolta enjoys night in Dereham's Wetherspoon pub
- 3 Airport industrial estate to be sold for millions of pounds
- 4 'Unjust and unfair' - drivers' fury after being slapped with parking fines
- 5 Man drove Mercedes 110mph with four children in the back while over limit
- 6 Obituary: 'Lovable rogue' who touched the hearts of everyone he met dies
- 7 Crackdown planned after complaints soar over used car sales
- 8 Festival gets go-ahead despite noise and drugs concerns
- 9 Drivers have 'lucky escape' after two cars left the road in A11 crash
- 10 Probes into four suspected fraud cases linked to Norfolk County Council
Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council, said: "Her Majesty is such an inspirational role model for all of us, through her great service, dignity and sound counsel. I am honoured that, through her residence at Sandringham, she visits our county regularly and is much loved by the people of Norfolk.”
Group Capt Phil Marr, commanding officer at RAF Marham, said: "Her Majesty The Queen has had a long association with RAF Marham having been the Honorary Air Commodore of the Station since 1977. Her Majesty has visited the station on many occasions over the years and it is always an immense privilege to welcome Her Majesty to RAF Marham. "
Many readers have also sent in greetings. Diana Bush, from Norwich, said: "Queen Elizabeth II has been on the throne all my life - the only thing that has not changed."
Helene Would said: "The Queen is our country’s rock, our link with our past, her family our link to our future."
Our Queen's Platinum Reign is on sale from next month, priced £9.99. You can save £2 off the cover price by pre-ordering at www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee.