Greetings pour in for Queen's Platinum Jubilee tribute

Queen Elizabeth II during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen's Norfolk residence, with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Saturday February 5, 2022. - Credit: PA

Greetings have been flooding in for a special tribute for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a 164-page souvenir that will be going on sale next month, as the nation prepares to celebrate Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne.

Our Queen's Platinum Reign, a special tribute which will be going on sale as Elizabeth II celebrates her 70-year reign. - Credit: Cover image Royal Collection Trust / © Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2022

It looks at how the life of the nation and its figurehead has changed over more than seven decades.

Many well-wishers have sent in messages for the monarch.

Stephen Fry has appealed for people to be kind to each other during the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Archant

They include the Norfolk-based actor and broadcaster Stephan Fry, who said: "Norfolk has always been proud to be a royal county, but prouder still to be a royal county that lets the family alone to enjoy a part of the world that they quite obviously adore. Norfolk people let them be, which I think is appreciated."

Lady Dannatt, Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, at her desk at home in Keswick - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Norfolk's Lord Lieutenant, Lady Dannatt, wrote: "We owe her the deepest debt of gratitude and send her our loyal and most affectionate greetings from every corner of this glorious county of ours."

North West Norfolk MP James Wild - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

James Wild, MP for North West Norfolk, added: "Here in West Norfolk and across the county, Her Majesty The Queen is held in the highest esteem and affection and people will enthusiastically get involved in marking this unprecedented anniversary."

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council, said: "Her Majesty is such an inspirational role model for all of us, through her great service, dignity and sound counsel. I am honoured that, through her residence at Sandringham, she visits our county regularly and is much loved by the people of Norfolk.”

Group Capt Phil Marr, station commander at RAF Marham - Credit: SAC Craig Williams RAF/UK MOD Crown Copyright 2021

Group Capt Phil Marr, commanding officer at RAF Marham, said: "Her Majesty The Queen has had a long association with RAF Marham having been the Honorary Air Commodore of the Station since 1977. Her Majesty has visited the station on many occasions over the years and it is always an immense privilege to welcome Her Majesty to RAF Marham. "

Many readers have also sent in greetings. Diana Bush, from Norwich, said: "Queen Elizabeth II has been on the throne all my life - the only thing that has not changed."

Helene Would said: "The Queen is our country’s rock, our link with our past, her family our link to our future."

Our Queen's Platinum Reign is on sale from next month, priced £9.99. You can save £2 off the cover price by pre-ordering at www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee.