Norfolk to mark Jubilee with awards scheme

Walking the dog on Brancaster Beach in the winter. Picture; Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Help Norfolk celebrate the Platinum Jubilee and you could win a special award.

Young people and the not-so young can take part in a special challenge developed in tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh, whose own award scheme has been so influential on the lives of generations of young people.

Deputy Lieutenant for Norfolk Patrick Peal said: "Inspired by the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, we really want the Platinum Jubilee Challenge to attract the young and young at heart to challenge themselves and have fun.

"This really is for anyone and everyone.”

Deputy Lieutenant of Norfolk Patrick Peal - Credit: Norfolk Lieutenancy

The challenge will consist of four elements, which must all be completed in order to earn a special badge and certificate showing how the participant has acknowledged the Queen's contribution.

Those taking part will set their own challenges around the four different themes.

They include:

Being active in Norfolk – the physical challenge. You could take part in a park run or go for a walk on a beach.

Protecting our environment – the sustainability challenge. Plant trees or wildflowers, or organise a litter pick.

Learning legacy – the learning challenge. Find out more about the life of the Royal Family in Norfolk.

Celebrating the Jubilee. You could organise a party, take a picture or make a video.

The Queen is given flowers by young well-wishers after the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham - Credit: Matthew Usher

A website will be announced for people to enter the challenge.

Once all four sections have been completed, participants will be awarded the badge and a commemorative certificate, either digitally, by post or a group presentation by one of the Norfolk Lieutenancy.