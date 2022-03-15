Appeal for Royal memorabilia for Platinum Jubilee exhibition

Queen Elizabeth II receives a posy from Harriet Reeve, 9, during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen's Norfolk residence, with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Saturday February 5, 2022. - Credit: PA

A heritage centre a stone's throw from the Queen's Norfolk home is staging a special exhibition to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

Elizabeth II marked the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on February 6.

She became Queen at the age of 25 after her father, King George VI, passed away at Sandringham.

Now the heritage centre at Hunstanton is appealing for memorabilia to be used in a exhibition which will open in mid-May.

The centre, housed in a former bank at the corner of Greevegate and Northgate, is run by Hunstanton Civic Society.

Hunstanton Civic Society members at the town's heritage centre - Credit: Chris Bishop

Its chairwoman Amanda Bosworth said: "We would like to hear from anyone willing to contribute to the display – whether an object, photograph, publication or personal memory.

"All contributions will be itemised and recorded so that they may be returned to their owner after the exhibition, if necessary."

The Queen visited Hunstanton early in her reign, to see the damage caused by the floods of January, 1953, which claimed 31 lives in the town. An album of pictures which has been given to the centre records the visit.

She is a frequent visitor to nearby Sandringham, where she and her family traditionally spend Christmas, after which the Queen usually stays on into the New Year.

The Queen marked the start of her jubilee year with a reception at Sandringham on February 5, the day before accession day.

The 95-year-old monarch was said to have been on "sparkling form" following a number of health scares which had seen her cancel a number of engagements.

Among the guests were members of the Sandringham branch of the Women’s Institute, Sandringham Estate pensioners and representatives from two local charities West Norfolk Befriending and Little Discoverers.

Lesley and Pat Richardson with the Platinum Jubilee display outside their home in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Elsewhere at Hunstanton, Pat and Lesley Richardson have decorated the front of their bungalow, on Sandringham Road, with a special Platinum Jubilee display complete with a crown and carved swans commemorating the years of the Queen's reign.