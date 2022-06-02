Norfolk gets set to pull out all the stops for Platinum Jubilee

Beacons will blaze tonight as Norfolk pulls out all the stops to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

More than 80 lightings large and small are planned across the Norfolk, from stately homes to farmers' fields and from cliff-tops to market squares.

One of the largest events will be at the Queen's Sandringham Estate, where a beacon will be lit at dusk. The event is fully-booked.

Katherine Jenkins with be performing at Sandringham on Friday, June 3 - Credit: PAUL JOHN BAYFIELD

Sandringham sees four days of celebrations. Soprano superstar Katherine Jenkins OBE will perform in Sandringham Royal Parkland on Friday, June 3, with special guests the Military Wives Choir, a symphony orchestra and traditional proms finale.

On Saturday, June 4, the house and gardens will be open for pre-booked tours, while a special exhibition Her Majesty The Queen at Sandringham: An Exemplary Reign and a Unique Country House will also be on display.

Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception at Sandringham on February 5 - Credit: Joe GIddens/PA

During the evening, there will be a sold-out live screening of Platinum Party at the Palace, where some of the top names in entertainment will perform on three stages in front of a 10,000-strong audience at Buckingham Palace, which will be broadcast live across the BBC network.

On Sunday, June 5, the weekend will conclude with a pageant showcasing seven decades of motoring, live music and aerial displays alongside food and drink, antique markets and a vintage fair.

You can find out about beacon lightings, street parties and other events on the new website - Credit: Supplied

Events large and small across Norfolk are featured on a special dedicated Platinum Jubilee website www.platinumjubileenorfolk.org.

As well more than 100 street parties, there are also plans for a 5k Jubilee Colour Run in Thetford, a Jubilee yard sale and open gardens at East Rudham, a Ceilidh dance at Stalham and a beach clean at Caister over the weekend.

A cut-out of the Queen waves from a window on the seafront at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris BIshop

A special Platinum Jubilee Challenge can also be entered on the website. It was conceived as a tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh, whose own award scheme has been so influential on the lives of generations of young people.

It consists of four challenges - physical, sustainable, learning and celebration. Those completing them will earn a Platinum Jubilee Challenge Award badge and certificate.

Celebrations across Norfolk will continue after the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Princess Anne will visit the Royal Norfolk Show on Wednesday June 29 - Credit: Archant

The centrepiece of the 2022 Royal Norfolk Show attended by the Princess Royal on June 29 and 30 will be a special Platinum Jubilee Salute performed by more than 1,000 children and adults from across Norfolk, with a 60-piece orchestra.

Four new Jubilee Trails have been created which walkers and cyclists can enjoy all year round.

They have been created upgrading existing rights of way and opening up some new sections from Heacham to King’s Lynn, Gressenhall to Dereham, Great Yarmouth to Lowestoft, and Gayton to Castle Acre. Details of each is listed on the website.

