News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Heritage

Remember seeing this stunning pleasure steamer on the Norfolk Broads?

Author Picture Icon

Ben Craske

Published: 5:30 AM June 1, 2022
The Queen of the Broads passenger boat moored at Great Yarmouth harbour in the 1960s. 

The Queen of the Broads passenger boat moored at Great Yarmouth harbour in the 1960s. - Credit: Archant Library

She was built in the late 19th century and carried countless passengers on the Norfolk Broads for decades.

The Queen of the Broads was built at Cobholm Island, Great Yarmouth by Critten’s boatyard and launched in 1889.

Rebuilt in 1896, she was 74ft in length with a 13ft beam. A 70hp compound steam engine propelled her through the water. 

Passengers packed onto the Queen of the Broads. 

Passengers packed onto the Queen of the Broads. - Credit: Archant Library

Smiling faces on a sunny day aboard the Queen of the Broads for a day trip in 1974. 

Smiling faces on a sunny day aboard the Queen of the Broads for a day trip in 1974. - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen of the Broads leaves Great Yarmouth for a trip to Horning in 1971

Queen of the Broads leaves Great Yarmouth for a trip to Horning, with the Golden Galleon moored alongside the quay. Dated: 1971. - Credit: Archant Library

Up to 180 passengers could enjoy the idyllic Norfolk scenery aboard her during daily trips from Yarmouth to Wroxham. 

When approaching low bridges, captains of the boat could lower her funnel to pass through safely.  

She used her original boilers until she retired in 1976 as one of the last coal-fired pleasure steamers in Britain. 

The Queen of the Broads in 1972

Queen of the Broads having a refit before the start of the tourist season. Moored at Great Yarmouth harbour Dated 1972 ( approx ) Photograph C1690 - Credit: Archant Library

THE BROADSBROADLAND JAZZ SHUFFLE ON THE 1889 QUEEN OF THE BROADSDATE 9TH JUNE 1957PHOTOG

THE BROADS BROADLAND JAZZ SHUFFLE ON THE 1889 QUEEN OF THE BROADS DATE 9TH JUNE 1957 PHOTOGRAPH GOULD - Credit: Archant Library

Jazz fans aboard the Queen of the Broads at Great Yarmouth in 1957

Transport - Boats Happy Jazz fans - about 160 of them are seen abroad the Queen of the Broads as she sailed up the River Bure from Great Yarmouth at the start of the Broadland Jazz Shuffle which was organised by the Bungay Jazz Club. The Queen of the Broads was built in 1889, carried enthusiasts from Norfolk and Suffolk on this shuffle. Dated 9 July 1957 Photograph C2394 - Credit: Archant Library

Her owners at the time, Pleasure Steamers Ltd of Yarmouth, had hoped a preservation society would take her under their wing after she became uneconomical to run. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk Broads row sees free mooring at beauty spot end after 50 years
  2. 2 Two men killed in three-vehicle crash on A11
  3. 3 Beloved horse dies in owner's arms despite 'heroic' rescue effort
  1. 4 Police vehicle badly damaged after city incident
  2. 5 Dad died after crashing into tree '20 seconds' from his front door
  3. 6 A11 closed after three-vehicle crash
  4. 7 Mum of man who drowned at beauty spot speaks of frustration after inquest
  5. 8 Norwich City investment latest: Attanasio wants 18pc stake in Canaries
  6. 9 The cafés in the running to be named the best in Norfolk
  7. 10 North Norfolk footpath to close for four weeks for resurfacing works

Alas nobody came forward and the Queen of the Broads was broken up at George Overy's boatyard at Lowestoft.

The Queen of the Broads sailing in 1974. 

The Queen of the Broads sailing in 1974. - Credit: Archant Library

A new Queen of the Broads was commissioned and launched from Norwich in 1977. 

We hope you have enjoyed these photos from our archive of the old Queen of the Broads.

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.

THE BROADS BOATSQUEEN OF THE BROADS AND THE GOLDEN GALLEON WERE GETTING RE-PAINTEDDATE 16TH

THE BROADS BOATS QUEEN OF THE BROADS AND THE GOLDEN GALLEON WERE GETTING RE-PAINTED DATE 16TH MAY 1963 PHOTOGRAPH GOULD - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen of the Broads pleasure steamer passes under Haven bridge at Great Yarmouth.

The Queen of the Broads pleasure steamer passes under Haven bridge at Great Yarmouth. Date unknown. - Credit: Archant Library

Jazz fans aboard the Queen of the Broads in 1957

Transport - Boats Happy Jazz fans - about 160 of them are seen abroad the Queen of the Broads as she sailed up the River Bure from Great Yarmouth at the start of the Broadland Jazz Shuffle which was organised by the Bungay Jazz Club. The Queen of the Broads was built in 1889 at Critton's Yard, Great Yarmouth and carried enthusiasts from Norfolk and Suffolk on this shuffle. For more pictures see C2394 and P5325. Dated 9 June 1957 Photograph C8874 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen of the Broads sets out from Hall Quay, Yarmouth, with happy jazz fans waving at the start

The Queen of the Broads sets out from Hall Quay, Yarmouth, with happy jazz fans waving at the start of the Broadland Jazz Shuffle. pic taken 9th june 1957 c12222 pic to be used in edp2 17th august 2009 - Credit: Archant Library

BROADLAND BOUND: the traditional pleasure steamer Queen of the Broads and the converted Royal Navy m

BROADLAND BOUND: the traditional pleasure steamer Queen of the Broads and the converted Royal Navy motor launch Golden Galleon, both crowded with passengers, leaving Stonecutters Quay 40 years ago. - Credit: Archant

Yarmouth pleasure steamer Queen of the Broads sets out from Beccles Corporation Quay in July 1957. O

Yarmouth pleasure steamer Queen of the Broads sets out from Beccles Corporation Quay in July 1957. On board was a jolly company of 150, comprising members of the local branch of the National Union of Printing, Bookbinding and Paper Workers, pensioners and friends. Yarmouth was their destination, the first trip of its kind by river from Beccles for very many years. DML Jul 2016 - Credit: Archant

Passengers dance on the deck of the pleasure trippers Queen of the Broads and Golden Galleon, pictured in 1972

DANCING ON DECK: the pleasure trippers Queen of the Broads and Golden Galleon, pictured in 1972, featured musical evening cruises. - Credit: Archant Library

Nostalgia
Heritage
Norfolk Broads News
Great Yarmouth News
Wroxham News

Don't Miss

Harry and Mark Coleman with amber they found in north Norfolkl

Family finds 'biggest piece of amber in years' on north Norfolk coast

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Rear of Mulberry House, a 4-bed family home for sale near Wymondham for £795,000

See inside this idyllic family home up for sale with NO nearby neighbours

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Sandie Megan and Jordan

Investigations | Exclusive

'My wedding planner cancelled on me six days before my big day'

Joel Adams

person
Mike Stonard talks about the next stages of the Norwich East Masterplan

What's next for 'the biggest development in the region?'

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon