Queen's reign unique in Royal history

Chris Bishop

Published: 7:45 AM February 5, 2022
PA file photo dated 2/6/53 of Queen Elizabeth II receiving the homage of her husband, the Duke of E

The Queen at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Credit: PA

On Sunday, February 6, the Queen will mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne following the death of her father, King George VI at Sandringham.

After she became sovereign, the 25-year-old Elizabeth II, in her first Christmas speech from her Norfolk home: said: "My father and my grandfather before him worked all their lives to unite our people ever more closely and to maintain its ideals which were so near to their hearts.

"I shall strive to carry on their work."

Elizabeth II's reign is unprecedented in the annals of Royal history. Queen Victoria (1819 - 1901), her great-great grandmother comes closest, spending 63 years and seven months on the throne.

As the Queen nears her 96th birthday on April 21, her Platinum Jubilee will almost certainly be the last great celebration of her life and the era over which she has ruled as monarch.

Her heir, Prince Charles, is 73 and his heir, Prince William, turns 40 in June.

The Platinum Jubilee could well be the last celebration of its kind for generations to come.

The Queen Platinum Jubilee
Norfolk

