Pumpkin fever in Norfolk through the decades

The colder weather and darker nights are truly a sign that summer has slipped away and autumn has officially arrived in Norfolk.
But if you haven't found yourself in the autumnal spirit and ready to pick your own pumpkin just yet, why not look back at times Norfolk showed off its excitement for the arrival of the spooky season.
George Crickmore (13) with Thomas the giant pumpkin at Fen Farm, Bungay. Photo: Andy Darnell
- Credit: Archant © 2007
Halloween pumpkin at RAF Feltwell, 30th October 1997. Photo: Archant Library
- Credit: Archant Library
Pumpkin harvest, Papworth, 14th October 1995. Photo: Archant Library
- Credit: Archant Library
Wilf James with pumpkins at Chalk Farm, Narborough, 1991. Picture: Archant Library
- Credit: John Hocknell
Bernard Lavery with his giant pumpkin. Picture: Archant Library
- Credit: Archant Library
Giant pumpkin. Picture: Archant Library
- Credit: Archant Library
Pumpkin harvesting in Wimbotsham, 19th October 1996. Photo: Archant Library
- Credit: Archant Library
Pumpkin at Downham Market Horicultural Show, 1974. Picture: Archant Library
- Credit: Archant Library
Become a Supporter
This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.
Become a Supporter