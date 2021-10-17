News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pumpkin fever in Norfolk through the decades

Robbie Nichols

Published: 7:00 PM October 17, 2021   
Robert Livermore with this years crop of pumpkins at Chalk Farm, Swaffham, 1992. Picture: Archant Li

The colder weather and darker nights are truly a sign that summer has slipped away and autumn has officially arrived in Norfolk.

But if you haven't found yourself in the autumnal spirit and ready to pick your own pumpkin just yet, why not look back at times Norfolk showed off its excitement for the arrival of the spooky season.

George Crickmore (13) with Thomas the giant pumpkin at Fen Farm, Bungay.Photo: Andy DarnellCopy:

Halloween pumpkin at RAF Feltwell, 30th October 1997. Photo: Archant Library

Pumpkin harvest, Papworth, 14th October 1995. Photo: Archant Library

Wilf James with pumpkins at Chalk Farm, Narborough, 1991. Picture: Archant Library

Bernard Lavery with his giant pumpkin. Picture: Archant Library

Giant pumpkin. Picture: Archant Library

Pumpkin harvesting in Wimbotsham, 19th October 1996. Photo: Archant Library

Pumpkin at Downham Market Horicultural Show, 1974. Picture: Archant Library

Norfolk

