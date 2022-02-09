IN PICTURES: Remembering Princess Margaret's trips to Norfolk

A big moment for nine-year-old Jasmine Hughes as she presents a bouquet of flowers to Princess Margaret at RAF Marham. Date: May 1971. - Credit: Archant Library

As a child, she apparently once sighed to an elderly courtier in a corridor at Buckingham Palace, "Thank God the other one was born first."

Princess Margaret was more unconventional and high-spirited than her older sister Queen Elizabeth II. But despite their differences, these royal sisters were close and fond of one another.

The Queen, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret with the WI at Sandringham. Date: Jan 1977 - Credit: Archant Library

Princess Margaret died 20 years ago on February 9, 2002 so today we are celebrating her memory by looking back at some of her visits to Norfolk.

Princess Margaret with her two children, Viscount Linley and Lady Sarah Armstrong Jones, arrived at King's Lynn station to travel back to London, ending their holiday at Sandringham. Date: January 22, 1967. - Credit: Archant Library

Early years

Eastern Daily Press archive records indicate her earliest visit was on January 17, 1946 when the Princess attended the Thanksgiving for Victory concert in Norwich Cathedral.

Two years later she opened a new headquarters for the 1st Sandringham Company of Girl Guides.

Princess Margaret was welcomed by the 1st Sandringham Girl Guide Company when she opened their new headquarters. Dated: February 2, 1948. - Credit: Archant Library via Local Recall

In 1950 she inspected members of the St John Ambulance Brigade at Sennowe Park at Guist near Dereham.

Smiling at the cadets, Princess Margaret inspects the St John Ambulance Brigade at Sennowe Park in Dereham. Dated: July 24, 1950. - Credit: Archant Library via Local Recall

Official visits

Princess Margaret's first official royal visit to Norfolk was on July 7, 1952 to open a new orthopaedic theatre unit at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

After opening the new orthopaedic operating theatres at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, Princess Margaret receives a bouquet of flowers. Dated July 7, 1952. - Credit: Archant Library via Local Recall

On January 28, 1960 she attended the enthronement of the new Bishop Of Norwich, Dr Launcelot Fleming, at Norwich Cathedral.

Princess Margaret talked to Dr Launcelot Fleming at the West Door of Norwich Cathedral during his enthronement as Bishop of Norwich. Dated: January 28, 1960. - Credit: Archant Library via Local Recall

Two years later on July 8, 1962 Princess Margaret presented new colours to the 4th Battalion the Royal Norfolk Regiment on behalf of the Queen.

Princess Margaret in Norwich at Brittania Barracks on July 8, 1962. - Credit: Archant Library

Princess Margaret at Britannia Barracks in Norwich on July 8, 1962. - Credit: Archant Library

RAF Coltishall welcomed the princess in 1963 where she watched a jet fighter display before chatting with people living on the base.

Princess Margaret inspects troops at RAF Coltishall in 1963. - Credit: Archant Library

Princess Margaret in a hangar during her visit to RAF Coltishall. Dated: May 7, 1963. - Credit: Archant Library

Queen Mother with Prince Charles, Princess Margaret & Antony Armstrong-Jones in King's Lynn. Dated: August 1963. - Credit: Archant Library

In 1968, Princess Margaret visited the University of East Anglia, Theatre Royal and a missionary exhibition at Blackfriars Hall in Norwich.

Princess Margaret chats with a student at the University of East Anglia Language Laboratory. Dated: May 14, 1968. - Credit: Archant Library via Local Recall

The princess visited Great Yarmouth in 1970 and drove along the Golden Mile before visiting the Birds Eye factory.

The Mayor of Yarmouth Mr K H Hammerton greeted Princess Margaret as she arrived at the Town Hall where she had lunch during her visit where she also went to the Birds Eye factory. Dated: June 25, 1970. - Credit: Archant Library via Local Recall

She took a tour of RAF Marham in 1971 and three years later opened a £350,000 extension to the Wedgwood Glass factory at King's Lynn.

Princess Margaret twice visited Norfolk in 1976 - RAF Coltishall on June 30 and the Royal Norfolk Show the following month.

In 1982 she attended the Eastern Evening News Royal Gala Night at the Theatre Royal.

On May 23, 1986 Princess Margaret opened a £1.3m cancer care unit at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

Princess Margaret signed the visitors' book at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital when she opened the new cancer care unit on May 23, 1986. - Credit: Archant Library via Local Recall

In 1993 she turned on a £20m state-of-the-art water treatment works in Norwich for Anglian Water.

The Queen Mother with Princess Anne and Princess Margaret are helped with the many flowers by Princess Beatrice (back to camera). Date: December 25, 1997. - Credit: Archant Library

Please enjoy these old photos from our archive of Princess Margaret in Norfolk - perhaps you saw her at one of these events or know someone who did.

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.

Princess Margaret inspects RAF Coltishall. Dated: May 7, 1963. - Credit: Archant Library

Princess Margaret visited RAF Coltishall. Dated: May 7, 1963. - Credit: Archant Library

Princess Margaret visited RAF Coltishall. Dated: May 7, 1963. - Credit: Archant Library