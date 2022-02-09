IN PICTURES: Remembering Princess Margaret's trips to Norfolk
- Credit: Archant Library
As a child, she apparently once sighed to an elderly courtier in a corridor at Buckingham Palace, "Thank God the other one was born first."
Princess Margaret was more unconventional and high-spirited than her older sister Queen Elizabeth II. But despite their differences, these royal sisters were close and fond of one another.
Princess Margaret died 20 years ago on February 9, 2002 so today we are celebrating her memory by looking back at some of her visits to Norfolk.
Early years
Eastern Daily Press archive records indicate her earliest visit was on January 17, 1946 when the Princess attended the Thanksgiving for Victory concert in Norwich Cathedral.
Two years later she opened a new headquarters for the 1st Sandringham Company of Girl Guides.
In 1950 she inspected members of the St John Ambulance Brigade at Sennowe Park at Guist near Dereham.
Official visits
Princess Margaret's first official royal visit to Norfolk was on July 7, 1952 to open a new orthopaedic theatre unit at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.
On January 28, 1960 she attended the enthronement of the new Bishop Of Norwich, Dr Launcelot Fleming, at Norwich Cathedral.
Two years later on July 8, 1962 Princess Margaret presented new colours to the 4th Battalion the Royal Norfolk Regiment on behalf of the Queen.
RAF Coltishall welcomed the princess in 1963 where she watched a jet fighter display before chatting with people living on the base.
In 1968, Princess Margaret visited the University of East Anglia, Theatre Royal and a missionary exhibition at Blackfriars Hall in Norwich.
The princess visited Great Yarmouth in 1970 and drove along the Golden Mile before visiting the Birds Eye factory.
She took a tour of RAF Marham in 1971 and three years later opened a £350,000 extension to the Wedgwood Glass factory at King's Lynn.
Princess Margaret twice visited Norfolk in 1976 - RAF Coltishall on June 30 and the Royal Norfolk Show the following month.
In 1982 she attended the Eastern Evening News Royal Gala Night at the Theatre Royal.
On May 23, 1986 Princess Margaret opened a £1.3m cancer care unit at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.
In 1993 she turned on a £20m state-of-the-art water treatment works in Norwich for Anglian Water.
Please enjoy these old photos from our archive of Princess Margaret in Norfolk - perhaps you saw her at one of these events or know someone who did.
For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.