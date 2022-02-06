Where Jubilee beacons will be lit across Norfolk

A beacon lighting and firework display at Freethorpe to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee in 2012 - Credit: James Bass

More than 50 beacon lightings have already been confirmed for the Platinum Jubilee in Norfolk.

Locations range from Sandringham and stately homes, to farms and far-flung villages.

Bruno Peek, the Queen's pageant master, hopes there will be many more.

Mr Peek said: "Our aim is to get 70 in Norfolk, one for each year of the Queen's reign.

Pageantmaster Bruno Peek - Credit: Denise Bradley

"So far, we have 51 public beacons and eight private beacons on farms.

"We only need another 11 and we've got four months, so we'd like to urge town and parish councils to get involved in celebrating this unique jubilee."

Mr Peek organised beacon lightings for the monarch's Golden and Diamond jubilees, along with her 90th birthday.

"It's such an honour to be able to do this for your Queen," he said.

"She's served us so well for 70 years, the least we can do is pay her back by making all the celebrations over that weekend as successful as possible."

A special jubilee song will be sung by choirs around the world as beacons are lit, on Thursday, June 2.

It was chosen after a competition organised by Commonwealth Resounds, a musical education charity founded by Fakenham-based music teacher Alison Cox.

Winning entry a Life Lived With Grace features music by Vincent Atueyi from Nigeria and lyrics by Lucy Kiely from Australia.

Before the song, buglers, cornet players and pipers will perform.

Earlier on the Thursday, 10 town criers will read out a proclamation in tribute to the Queen in Norwich, Attleborough, Sheringham, Holt, Downham Market, Thetford, Cromer and Wymondham.

Norfolk's Platinum Jubilee Beacons

Sandringham (principal beacon)

Holkham Hall

Houghton Hall

Potters Leisure Resort

Norfolk Tank Museum

Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Tharston Events

FAITH Animal Rescue, Hickling

Acle Bridge Inn, Acle

Sheringham Town Council

Cromer Town Council

Sir George Morse Park, Thorpe St Andrew

Hockham Parish Council

Lacon Arms, Hemsby

Jay Jay’s, Gorleston-on-Sea

Shelfhanger - East & South Norfolk Council

Ashill Parish Council

North Repps Parish Council

Rockland St Mary with Wellington Parish Council

Croxford Village Hall

Barnham Parish Council

Honing Estate

Thetford Town Council

Hilgay Parish Council

King’s Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council

North Wooton Village Hall

Wells-next-t-Sea

East Rudham Parish Council

Caister Lifeboat & Caister-on-Sea Parish Council

Edgefield Parish Council

Fakenham Town Council

Shelffanger Parish Council

Colby & Banningham Parish Council

Thornham Jubilee Committee

Hardingham Parish Council

Hickling Parish Council

Gissing Support Group

Sedgeford Parish Council and Sedgeford Village Hall Committee

St Edmunds Parish Church, Downham Market

Newton Flotman Parish Council

Northwold and Whittington Parish Council

Swanton Morley Parish Council

Aylsham Town Council

Northwalsham Town Council

Bullock Park Management, Shipdham

Brancaster Parish Council

Burston and Shimpling Parish Council

West Somerton Village

Gromston Parish Council

Attleborough Town Council

Eight further private beacon lightings ill be taking place on farms.



