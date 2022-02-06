Where Jubilee beacons will be lit across Norfolk
- Credit: James Bass
More than 50 beacon lightings have already been confirmed for the Platinum Jubilee in Norfolk.
Locations range from Sandringham and stately homes, to farms and far-flung villages.
Bruno Peek, the Queen's pageant master, hopes there will be many more.
Mr Peek said: "Our aim is to get 70 in Norfolk, one for each year of the Queen's reign.
"So far, we have 51 public beacons and eight private beacons on farms.
"We only need another 11 and we've got four months, so we'd like to urge town and parish councils to get involved in celebrating this unique jubilee."
Mr Peek organised beacon lightings for the monarch's Golden and Diamond jubilees, along with her 90th birthday.
"It's such an honour to be able to do this for your Queen," he said.
"She's served us so well for 70 years, the least we can do is pay her back by making all the celebrations over that weekend as successful as possible."
A special jubilee song will be sung by choirs around the world as beacons are lit, on Thursday, June 2.
It was chosen after a competition organised by Commonwealth Resounds, a musical education charity founded by Fakenham-based music teacher Alison Cox.
Winning entry a Life Lived With Grace features music by Vincent Atueyi from Nigeria and lyrics by Lucy Kiely from Australia.
Before the song, buglers, cornet players and pipers will perform.
Earlier on the Thursday, 10 town criers will read out a proclamation in tribute to the Queen in Norwich, Attleborough, Sheringham, Holt, Downham Market, Thetford, Cromer and Wymondham.
Norfolk's Platinum Jubilee Beacons
Sandringham (principal beacon)
Holkham Hall
Houghton Hall
Potters Leisure Resort
Norfolk Tank Museum
Great Yarmouth Borough Council
Tharston Events
FAITH Animal Rescue, Hickling
Acle Bridge Inn, Acle
Sheringham Town Council
Cromer Town Council
Sir George Morse Park, Thorpe St Andrew
Hockham Parish Council
Lacon Arms, Hemsby
Jay Jay’s, Gorleston-on-Sea
Shelfhanger - East & South Norfolk Council
Ashill Parish Council
North Repps Parish Council
Rockland St Mary with Wellington Parish Council
Croxford Village Hall
Barnham Parish Council
Honing Estate
Thetford Town Council
Hilgay Parish Council
King’s Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council
North Wooton Village Hall
Wells-next-t-Sea
East Rudham Parish Council
Caister Lifeboat & Caister-on-Sea Parish Council
Edgefield Parish Council
Fakenham Town Council
Shelffanger Parish Council
Colby & Banningham Parish Council
Thornham Jubilee Committee
Hardingham Parish Council
Hickling Parish Council
Gissing Support Group
Sedgeford Parish Council and Sedgeford Village Hall Committee
St Edmunds Parish Church, Downham Market
Newton Flotman Parish Council
Northwold and Whittington Parish Council
Swanton Morley Parish Council
Aylsham Town Council
Northwalsham Town Council
Bullock Park Management, Shipdham
Brancaster Parish Council
Burston and Shimpling Parish Council
West Somerton Village
Gromston Parish Council
Attleborough Town Council
Eight further private beacon lightings ill be taking place on farms.