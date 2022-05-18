Gallery
Dizzying views over King's Lynn docks during warehouse demolition in 1972
- Credit: Archant Library
Today we are turning the clocks back half a century and climbing onto the rooftops at King's Lynn docks.
Fifty years ago demolition began on a cluster of Victorian warehouse buildings at the Alexandra Dock.
And we have delved into the archive to find pictures taken by our staff photographer who scaled the buildings to snap the work commencing.
Demolition of the King's Lynn landmarks began when Michael Shepherd and Jack Brown pulled slates from the R1, R2 and R3 warehouses.
The work was due to take three months.
The warehouses, six-storeys high, were grain stores built in the latter part of the 19th century.
The Dock & Railway Company built the big brick warehouses to store grain imports from Argentina and Black Sea ports in addition to wheat for export.
Most Read
- 1 Prince Harry's ex marries north Norfolk hotelier
- 2 Mum killed in A47 collision was ‘walking to Norwich’, inquest hears
- 3 Classic vehicle day coming to stunning gardens this weekend
- 4 'Beheading' comment sees councillor reported to police
- 5 7 pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk
- 6 'Like a Halloween scene' - huge caterpillar webs engulf hedges
- 7 Princess Anne waves from Range Rover after landing in Wisbech
- 8 Blackpool player cites Norfolk footballer as inspiration after coming out
- 9 Teenager suffers serious injuries in city crash
- 10 'Metal monstrosities' - Opposition to new East Anglia power line grows
The last tenants were East Anglian Grain, who moved out in 1969 following a fire.
Because the buildings were unsuitable for modern freight movement the owners found it impossible to let them to new tenants, so it was decided to demolish them and make way for new development.
Demolition finished in 1973 and the Victorian warehouses were replaced by the tall concrete silo prominent on Lynn’s shoreline today.
For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.