Michael Shepherd (left) and Jack Brown remove roof tiles during the King's Lynn docks warehouse demolition on May 3, 1972. - Credit: Archant Library

Today we are turning the clocks back half a century and climbing onto the rooftops at King's Lynn docks.

Fifty years ago demolition began on a cluster of Victorian warehouse buildings at the Alexandra Dock.

And we have delved into the archive to find pictures taken by our staff photographer who scaled the buildings to snap the work commencing.

Looking down on Michael Shepherd and Jack Brown, the scale of the work before them becomes clear as they begin to remove roofing materials at the Victorian warehouses at King's Lynn docks. Date: May 3, 1972. - Credit: Archant Library

Don't look down - workers remove tiles and roof materials to start the demolition of the Victorian warehouses at King's Lynn docks on May 3, 1972. - Credit: Archant Library

Demolition of the King's Lynn landmarks began when Michael Shepherd and Jack Brown pulled slates from the R1, R2 and R3 warehouses.

The work was due to take three months.

The warehouses, six-storeys high, were grain stores built in the latter part of the 19th century.

The exterior view at one of the Victorian warehouses that were built to store grain in the 19th century at King's Lynn docks. Date May 3, 1972. - Credit: Archant Library

Docks warehouse demolition at King's Lynn on May 3, 1972. - Credit: Archant Library

The view from the roof of a Victorian warehouse at King's Lynn docks before it was demolished. Date: May 3, 1972. - Credit: Archant Library

The Dock & Railway Company built the big brick warehouses to store grain imports from Argentina and Black Sea ports in addition to wheat for export.

The last tenants were East Anglian Grain, who moved out in 1969 following a fire.

Two workers commence demolition work at a Victorian warehouse at King's Lynn docks on May 3, 1972. - Credit: Archant Library

Because the buildings were unsuitable for modern freight movement the owners found it impossible to let them to new tenants, so it was decided to demolish them and make way for new development.

Demolition finished in 1973 and the Victorian warehouses were replaced by the tall concrete silo prominent on Lynn’s shoreline today.

Discarding materials off the roof at one of the Victorian warehouses during demolition at King's Lynn docks on May 3, 1972. - Credit: Archant Library

