News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Heritage

15 sights from Norfolk in the 1960s that will make you feel nostalgic

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:00 PM September 25, 2022
Great Yarmouth - Amusements Slot machines burn up on Yarmouth beach. Thousands of pounds worth

Amusement arcade owners burn their slot machines on Great Yarmouth beach in protest of a new tax which was introduced on them - Credit: Archant

It was the decade of psychedelia and the mini-skirt, but what can you remember from 1960s Norfolk?

Here are 15 photographs that were captured in the county which may bring back fond memories.

Memorable moments include the big freeze between 1962 and 1963, which saw Norfolk stuck in an arctic grip for more than 60 days.

And things heated up when Thetford's Conran warehouse caught fire in 1968, causing about £200,000 worth of damage.

Elsewhere Bruce Forsyth visited Great Yarmouth in 1961 and towards the end of the decade, the town's amusement arcade owners decided to burn their slot machines in protest of a new tax that was introduced on them.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

A police cordon is in place on Prince of Wales Road

Norwich Live News

Police cordon in place in Norwich after man and woman found unresponsive

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Controversial restaurant Orlando's in Earlham Road.

Norwich City Council

Controversial restaurant operating again from suburban home

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Wymondham High Academy entrance at Folly Road, Wymondham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Email blunder sees school send details of vulnerable children to all pupils

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Mikey, son of Dean Allsop, taking part in a ride out in memory of his father.

Mum's heartbreak at son's arrest after dad murdered in the street

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon