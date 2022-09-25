15 sights from Norfolk in the 1960s that will make you feel nostalgic

Amusement arcade owners burn their slot machines on Great Yarmouth beach in protest of a new tax which was introduced on them - Credit: Archant

It was the decade of psychedelia and the mini-skirt, but what can you remember from 1960s Norfolk?

Here are 15 photographs that were captured in the county which may bring back fond memories.

Memorable moments include the big freeze between 1962 and 1963, which saw Norfolk stuck in an arctic grip for more than 60 days.

And things heated up when Thetford's Conran warehouse caught fire in 1968, causing about £200,000 worth of damage.

Elsewhere Bruce Forsyth visited Great Yarmouth in 1961 and towards the end of the decade, the town's amusement arcade owners decided to burn their slot machines in protest of a new tax that was introduced on them.