DEREK WEEKEND 3010 Philip Yaxley

Published: 2:25 PM October 21, 2021

In 2007 the Wymondham Mercury lifted the Newspaper Society’s gold award for a special supplement to mark the 900 years of Wymondham Abbey. Philip, the main contributor, is pictured here with editor Tim Warner. - Credit: Antony Kelly

People gathered at the Market Cross in Wymondham earlier this month to honour a man who has devoted much of his life to promoting the historic town he has lived in for more than 80 years.





They were delighted to see popular Philip Yaxley, presented with a Civic Award by the Mayor, Kevin Hurn, for all he has done and achieved for his birth-place.





“Philip is a true stalwart of Wymondham and not only serves it in such a variety of ways, but advocates and promotes with a passion, a town he so dearly loves,” said Kevin.





“To me Philip is known affectionately as ‘Mr Wymondham’ because his knowledge of the town is second to none,” he added.

Philip with presenter Ruth England who spoke to him about Wymondham for ITV’s Walk This Way in 2004. - Credit: Archant Library

Preparing an article about Philip presents the writer with a problem… you need a book, a large one, to tell his life story.





From table tennis to being on first name terms with some of the biggest film stars in the business.





Let’s start at the beginning.





Philip is a born and bred Wymondham man. His grandfather moved the family to the town in 1890 when SD Page & Sons, the brush makers, arrived from Norwich.





At 11-years-old he moved from the then Browick Road Junior School to Thetford Grammar School where the history master described his first essay as “largely rubbish!”





On asking the class to go away, research and write up their town or village history, young Philip got down to business. He received nine out of ten and become hooked on history.





When he left school the same master gave Philip a special book in which he wrote “In appreciation of his excellent work in history at Thetford Grammar School 1948-1955.”





He went to work at Norwich Union, where he and his colleagues started entering competitions, and winning them. Prizes included cars, foreign holidays and much more.





Back in his home town Philip’s longest service has been as part of the Wymondham Heritage Society. He has been a member for 54 years and is the only surviving founder committee member of what was then The Wymondham Society, formed in 1967.

Philip on the left at a Wymondham Society gathering at Stanfield Hall in 1975.. President, Dr Harold Hudson, who lived at the hall, is seen in the middle. - Credit: Family Collection

He is married to Wendy, they have a daughter Joanne who has a partner Stuart.





As a local historian his wealth of knowledge is second to none. He has assisted the heritage museum in many ways . He wrote a book about Wymondham Old Inns and contributed to the Market Cross 400th Anniversary Edition.

With Wymondham stalwart George Mabbut when Philip’s book Wymondham – A Century Remembered was launched in 1999. - Credit: Family Collection

Wymondham & District Table Tennis League’s annual dinner in 1973. That’s Philip fourth from the left. Christopher Trace, second from the left, of Blue Peter fame, was the guest for the evening. Philip’s sister Heather is third from the right. - Credit: Family Collection

His writing abilities are second to none and apart from producing a number of books his well-informed articles have graced our pages over many years and we will always be grateful to him.





Philip has helped many people trace their roots, including members of the Kett family who came to the town in 1999 for the commemoration of the 450th anniversary, and is still in touch with them across the world.





Since 1993 he has been one of four trustees of the Wymondham Market Trust Fund who worked together to protect and preserve the historic Market Cross and other features of the town.





For 30 years Philip was the publicity officer for the Wymondham & District Table Tennis League and is now a vice-president. He has also done great work for many different charities.

When he retired from Norwich Union he worked at the Wymondham Tourist Office. In 1998 he gained a Diploma in Local History from The Extra-Mural Studios Centre for Continuing Education at the UEA and the subject of his thesis was – Wymondham Brewery.





Look out for his books, on various aspects of the town. He wrote the history of the Regal Cinema with the late Les King and one called Looking Back at Norfolk Cricket with a foreword by John Edrich.





People loved to listening to him when he was guest speaker at events but he is also famous across the country and the world as a founding member of The Regal Experience Group who have brought the films back to the town…and many of the stars.

Coming off the stage at a packed Regal with Virginia McKenna after a showing of Born Free in 2007. - Credit: Family Collection

For more than 20 years they staged popular Sunday afternoon film shows at the former cinema, now the Ex-Servicemen’s Club, and raised much money for local charities and good causes.





Philip and the late Michael Armstrong founded the Regal Experience Group in 2000 showing up to 10 classic films a year and many of the stars came along to be interviewed by Philip on stage including June Whitfield, Virginia McKenna, Ave Astaire McKenzie, Shirley Ann Field, Muriel Pavlow and many more.

Interviewing Ab Fab star June Whitfield. - Credit: Family Collection

They showed the actors the delights of the town and as our Wymondham Mercury headline on the front page declared when June Whitfield arrived: “June says town AB FAB!”





On behalf of us all at Archant and our readers we would like to add that we think Philip is also - Ab Fab!





A poem Philip wrote while at Thetford Grammar School in 1950





Wymondham is my home town,

I know it very well.

It is a very ancient town.

Its stories I could tell.









The Abbey is most beautiful.

The towers stand out most bold.

The scene of many ancient monks,

The walls are grey and old.





The people revolted four centuries ago

And their leader, Kett his name,

Led the townsfolk against injustice.

And Wymondham rose to fame.





Yes, Wymondham is an ancient town,

Of origin very old.

I’m proud I am a Wymondham Lad.

An honour that I hold.



