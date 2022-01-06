News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
From Funtime Factory to Play Stax: Do you remember these soft play areas?

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:25 PM January 6, 2022
Updated: 1:26 PM January 6, 2022
Play Stax, Gorleston.Photo: Andy DarnellCopy: For: GYAArchant © 2009 (01603) 772434

Children going down a slide at Play Stax in Gorleston in 2009. - Credit: Archant © 2009

In the noughties, industrial estates in Norfolk were filled with warehouses of fun, with soft play areas keeping children entertained for hours.

We've taken a look back through the archives to find pictures from children's play centres that are still in operation and some which are sadly missed, can you spot your favourite?

Most of these palaces of play featured equipment such as slides, ball pits and rollers, but Funtime Factory in Wymondham once held the accolade of having the country's largest karaoke machine.

There were also themed play areas such as farm-based fun at the Elephant Playbarn in Knapton and roller-skating at Funky Monkeys in Norwich.

COMPETITION WINNERS, ERIN AND MEGAN LINK IN THE NEW EGYPTIAN PARTY ROOM AT WYMONDHAM'S FUNTIME FACTO

Erin and Megan Link in the Egyptian party room at Funtime Factory in Wymondham. - Credit: Archant

The UK's biggest karaoke machine at The Funtime Factory, Wymondham. Friends L>R Beth Scrutton (10),

Friends Beth Scrutton (10), Liberty Butler (10) and Molly Taylor (9) try out the UK's biggest karaoke machine at The Funtime Factory, Wymondham. - Credit: Archant

The UK's biggest karaoke machine at The Funtime Factory, Wymondham. FRONT Liberty Butler (10) singin

Liberty Butler (10) singing with her friends in the background Beth Scrutton (10) and Molly Taylor (9) at Funtime Factory in Wymondham's karaoke machine which was the biggest in the UK. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

Darren and Elena Butler, who own Funtime Factory in Wymondham (a children's indoor play area). They

Darren and Elena Butler, former owners of Funtime Factory in Wymondham. - Credit: Archant

Benjamin Foundation eighteenth birthday celebrations. Some of the youngsters that enjoyed BOOM! roll

Youngsters enjoy the ball pit at Funky Monkeys in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

playbarn indoors fun

Indoors at the Elephant Playbarn in Knapton in 2002. - Credit: Archant

Play Stax Childrens indoor play area Longs Industrial Estate, Gorleston Picture: James Bass

Play Stax Children's indoor play area at Longs Industrial Estate in Gorleston during the 2000s. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

Having fun in one of the areas at Poringland Playbarn

Children having fun in one of the areas at Poringland Playbarn - Credit: Archant

One of the outdoor adventure areas at Poringland Playbarn

One of the outdoor adventure areas at Poringland Playbarn - Credit: Archant

Play Stax Childrens indoor play areaLongs Industrial Estate, GorlestonPicture: James Bass

Play Stax children's indoor play area at Longs Industrial Estate in Gorleston during the 2000s. - Credit: Archant

Play Stax, Gorleston.Photo: Andy DarnellCopy: For: GYAArchant © 2009 (01603) 772434

Children going down a slide at Play Stax in Gorleston in 2009. - Credit: Archant © 2009

JR's in North Walsham hopes to open again in July. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

JR's indoor play area in North Walsham. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Play Stax, Gorleston. Photo: Andy Darnell Copy: For: GYA Archant © 2009 (01603) 772434

A child in the ballpit at Play Stax, Gorleston in Gorleston. - Credit: Archant © 2009

Twinkle Toes Soft Play Baby Cafe will be officially opened in Norwich on June 28.

Twinkle Toes Soft Play Baby Cafe in Norwich which opened in 2014. - Credit: Archant

The new family soft play park at East Point Pavilion. Picture: Nick Butcher.

The soft play area at East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft.

Darren and Elena Butler, who own Funtime Factory in Wymondham (a children's indoor play area). They

Darren and Elena Butler, former owners of Funtime Factory in Wymondham. - Credit: Archant Library


Nostalgia
Norfolk

