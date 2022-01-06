From Funtime Factory to Play Stax: Do you remember these soft play areas?

Gallery

Children going down a slide at Play Stax in Gorleston in 2009. - Credit: Archant © 2009

In the noughties, industrial estates in Norfolk were filled with warehouses of fun, with soft play areas keeping children entertained for hours.

We've taken a look back through the archives to find pictures from children's play centres that are still in operation and some which are sadly missed, can you spot your favourite?

Most of these palaces of play featured equipment such as slides, ball pits and rollers, but Funtime Factory in Wymondham once held the accolade of having the country's largest karaoke machine.

There were also themed play areas such as farm-based fun at the Elephant Playbarn in Knapton and roller-skating at Funky Monkeys in Norwich.

Erin and Megan Link in the Egyptian party room at Funtime Factory in Wymondham. - Credit: Archant

Friends Beth Scrutton (10), Liberty Butler (10) and Molly Taylor (9) try out the UK's biggest karaoke machine at The Funtime Factory, Wymondham. - Credit: Archant

Liberty Butler (10) singing with her friends in the background Beth Scrutton (10) and Molly Taylor (9) at Funtime Factory in Wymondham's karaoke machine which was the biggest in the UK. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

Darren and Elena Butler, former owners of Funtime Factory in Wymondham. - Credit: Archant

Youngsters enjoy the ball pit at Funky Monkeys in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Indoors at the Elephant Playbarn in Knapton in 2002. - Credit: Archant

Play Stax Children's indoor play area at Longs Industrial Estate in Gorleston during the 2000s. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

Children having fun in one of the areas at Poringland Playbarn - Credit: Archant

One of the outdoor adventure areas at Poringland Playbarn - Credit: Archant

Play Stax children's indoor play area at Longs Industrial Estate in Gorleston during the 2000s. - Credit: Archant

JR's indoor play area in North Walsham. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A child in the ballpit at Play Stax, Gorleston in Gorleston. - Credit: Archant © 2009

Twinkle Toes Soft Play Baby Cafe in Norwich which opened in 2014. - Credit: Archant

The soft play area at East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft.

