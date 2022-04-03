15 sights you will remember from Cromer in the 1980s

Gallery

It was the decade of the cassette tape, synthesisers and leg warmers, but what can you remember from Cromer in the 1980s?

Our gallery showcases the town during a decade which saw visitors travel from far and wide to watch the Seaside Special and Cromer Carnival's programme of events.

Pictured in our gallery are 15 enduring pictures of the town in the 1980s, from the White Helmets motorcycle display team performing at the carnival in 1983 to visits from Les Dawson and Bradley Walsh.

