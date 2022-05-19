Pamela Nicholas on the old Jellied Eels stall on Great Yarmouth Market. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

With a new £4.7m replacement opening up this month, we've taken a look back at the history of Great Yarmouth Market, from jellied eel stalls to political canvasing.

Seven traders have already moved in to the new market on May 10, but the old market first opened its doors in the 1500s.

During its centuries of existence, the market was the focal point where the town's population met to trade, buy and sell fresh produce on market days, assemble for celebrations and to hear political canvassing from the likes of Clement Atlee and Sir Alec Douglas-Home.

The market was fully paved by the middle of the 17th century and a Market Cross had existed since at least the 14th century.

At the cross, the town crier rang his bell to summon the inhabitants to hear the latest news.

In 1985 large crowds gathered in the market place to see Queen Elizabeth II walk through during her official visit to the town.

Now, the old stalls are being knocked down to make way for a more modern structure.

The move has caused some controversy with some stall holders not relocating to the new structure – including Barrie’s Tea Stall and Brewer’s Chips – ending years of tradition in the town centre.

Use the arrows to take a trip through the Great Yarmouth Market's colourful history.

