Can you remember when this Great Yarmouth pier burned down?
- Credit: Archant
Bustling with fun seekers enjoying live shows, arcades and rides, Great Yarmouth's Britannia Pier has been a family favourite for decades.
But in 1954, the pier was in peril when a fire saw most of it crumble in to the sea.
The fire broke out in the pier's 84ft long bar during the night on April 20, 1954, it was noticed by a night watchman who sounded the alarm but he was unable to prevent most of the structure from perishing.
As the fire raged on it destroyed the Pavilion Theatre, Ocean Ballroom and restaurant, before offices, small shops and stalls, amusements, children's rides, dodgems and the coastguard's lookout all fell to the blaze.
Not everything was lost though, with the central amusement arcade known as the Palace of Fun saved.
Use the arrows to take a look at through the history of the blaze.
The pier was rebuilt, reopened and filled with holidaymakers once again by 1955.
Most Read
- 1 Massive care village and research park planned for edge of Norwich
- 2 Can you spot yourself in the Classic Ibiza crowd at Blickling?
- 3 Travellers set up 'unauthorised' camp in popular park
- 4 'I'm sorry' - Woman behind cancelled festival offers customers £100,000
- 5 New tenant bid for former Argos store on retail park
- 6 Congestion eases after crash on outskirts of Norwich by A47 junction
- 7 Water company 'very sorry' as people fill sandbags in flooded street
- 8 9 West End shows heading to Norwich in 2023
- 9 Adder warning in coastal areas as snakes come out to bask
- 10 Dash cams help police prosecute 400 drivers in a year
It was not the first time the pier had burned down, having previously caught fire in 1909.