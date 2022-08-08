News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Heritage

Can you remember when this Great Yarmouth pier burned down?

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:51 PM August 8, 2022
Great Yarmouth - Piers Fires Britannia Pier blaze at Great Yarmouth. The outbreak apparently bega

Repairs begin on Britannia Pier. - Credit: Archant

Bustling with fun seekers enjoying live shows, arcades and rides, Great Yarmouth's Britannia Pier has been a family favourite for decades.

But in 1954, the pier was in peril when a fire saw most of it crumble in to the sea.

The fire broke out in the pier's 84ft long bar during the night on April 20, 1954, it was noticed by a night watchman who sounded the alarm but he was unable to prevent most of the structure from perishing.

As the fire raged on it destroyed the Pavilion Theatre, Ocean Ballroom and restaurant, before offices, small shops and stalls, amusements, children's rides, dodgems and the coastguard's lookout all fell to the blaze.

Not everything was lost though, with the central amusement arcade known as the Palace of Fun saved.

Use the arrows to take a look at through the history of the blaze.

The pier was rebuilt, reopened and filled with holidaymakers once again by 1955.

Most Read

  1. 1 Massive care village and research park planned for edge of Norwich
  2. 2 Can you spot yourself in the Classic Ibiza crowd at Blickling?
  3. 3 Travellers set up 'unauthorised' camp in popular park
  1. 4 'I'm sorry' - Woman behind cancelled festival offers customers £100,000
  2. 5 New tenant bid for former Argos store on retail park
  3. 6 Congestion eases after crash on outskirts of Norwich by A47 junction
  4. 7 Water company 'very sorry' as people fill sandbags in flooded street
  5. 8 9 West End shows heading to Norwich in 2023
  6. 9 Adder warning in coastal areas as snakes come out to bask
  7. 10 Dash cams help police prosecute 400 drivers in a year

It was not the first time the pier had burned down, having previously caught fire in 1909.


Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

RAF Lakenheath has warned of noise due to late night training in Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Noise warning issued due to late night fighter jet training over airbase

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Paul Seaman at Bintry Mill near Fakenham

Environment News

River Wensum stops flowing through mill for first time in a century

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Rossi Woods, from Shipdham, has become a TikTok sensation. 

Norfolk man's relatable videos earn him millions of views and celeb fans

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Richard Graveling, pictured outside The Grove hotel and restaurant. Photo: Mark Bullimore

Restaurant boss frustrated at summer no-shows 'strangling the industry'

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon