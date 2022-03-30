A snapshot of life in a Norfolk Broads village in years gone by

Ranworth Broad presents a picture of activity as holidaymakers jostle for mooring space on crowded water. Date: March 27, 1978. - Credit: Archant Library

Nestled on the Norfolk Broads there are many quaint villages that boast old pubs, beautiful scenery and historic churches.

And today we are travelling back in time to the heart of the Broads and visiting Ranworth in decades gone by.

Ranworth Staithe grocery store on the Norfolks Broads. Date: 1964. Picture: Supplied - Credit: Supplied

Lodged between Woodbastwick and South Walsham, it is home to St Helen's church which some might know as 'The Cathedral of the Broads' due to its commanding position overlooking the surrounding villages and Broads below.

A tranquil view from Ranworth church tower towards Ranworth Broad in September 1956. - Credit: Archant Library

A scenic view of Ranworth Broad in 1983. - Credit: Archant Library

In Ranworth the staithe and moorings - run by Norfolk Wildlife Trust - actually front onto Malthouse Broad with The Maltsters pub nearby.

This bird’s eye view of the village of Ranworth and Malthouse Broad was taken in August, 1960. A number of visitors have parked their cars by the staithe and the pub, the Maltsters, which is open for business. The thatched barns overlooking the Broad await restoration. - Credit: Archant Library

Ranworth Broad is to the west and is home to the Broadland Conservation Centre - a floating thatched building with tourist information and viewing areas that visitors reach by boardwalk.

This facility was officially opened by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in November 1976.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip during their visit to Ranworth before Her Majesty officially opened the Broadland Conservation Centre. Dated: November 25, 1976. - Credit: Archant Library

Please enjoy taking a trip down memory lane with the old photos of Ranworth from the EDP archive.

Ranworth Hall Country Club. Pictured are club owner Mr. F. Potter (left) and Manager Mr Peter Bertholdt. Dated: August 16, 1967 - Credit: Archant Library

Ranworth village hall on a sunny day in May 1985. - Credit: Archant Library

A manually-operated reed cutter tackles the reeds at Ranworth, Norfolk, with the bundling-up still done by hand in our picture from 1966. - Credit: Archant Library

A mechanical trimmer makes light work of cutting the sides of a hedge at Ranworth in Norfolk. It can also be adjusted to trim the tops of hedges as well. Dated: July 13, 1957 Used EDP Jul 2008 - Credit: Archant Library

Ranworth Granary stores in the 1960s. - Credit: Archant Library

Reed cutting has for centuries been a job entirely done by hand and requires a strong arm and a scythe. The boggy state of the ground has made the use of machinery difficult, but down at Ranworth marches on Mr Francis Cator's estate, the reeds are being cut with the aid of a motorised scythe. In the picture are three brothers, Albert ( left ), William (second left) and Herbert Grapes, who expect to cut nearly 4000 fathoms this season - six bunches make a fathom. Also in the picture is Mr Alfred Whittaker (right). Date: February 18, 1966. - Credit: Archant Library

Paintings in Medieval Churches - restoring the rood screen at Ranworth Church in Norfolk. Date: August 1973. - Credit: Archant Library

A fully mechanised reed cutting was being demonstrated at Ranworth to a party of thatchers from all over the country. Mr Francis Cator’s 150-acre reedbeds produced annually some 25,000 bundles for thatching. Date: 1971. - Credit: Archant Library