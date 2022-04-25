News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The Swinging Sixties in Norfolk captured in colour

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:55 PM April 25, 2022
Splendid colour slides from the 1960s are casting a colourful new light on Great Yarmouth. Paul Alle

The entrance to Joyland during the 1960s. - Credit: Archant

The 1960s was the decade of psychedelic rock, the mini skirt and rapid change across the country. 

Not a lot of it was in captured in colour due to the photographic equipment available at the time.

But we have had a search through our archives to find some of the few colour photos of the decade available to depict one of the county's most vibrant eras.

We have pictures of Great Yarmouth's Olde Tyme Music Hall before it became Windmill Adventure Golf and photos of King's Lynn's Morley's Garage which was a landmark in the town during the decade.

There are also some classic images of some familiar Norwich areas back in the day.

Use the arrows to take a trip through Norfolk in the 1960s.


