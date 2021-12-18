News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
From Woody to Magic Mouse: 21 things at Pleasurewood Hills we all remember

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:15 AM December 18, 2021
The Magic Mouse Thrillcoaster ride at Pleasurewood Hills.

The Magic Mouse ride at Pleasurewood Hills in 2001. - Credit: Bill Darnell/Archant

It is East Anglia's answer to Disneyland, attracting famous faces including Mr Blobby and Noel Edmonds, so here is a look back at the rides and attractions everyone will remember at Pleasurewood Hills.

The park was first opened in 1983, with visitors marvelling at attractions such as a miniature train and bumper boats, and meeting Woody the Bear.

Today the park offers more than 35 different rides and also has a number of live shows featuring animals such as parrots and sea lions.

Do you remember these rides and attractions at Pleasurewood Hills?

FURRY FRIENDS: Pleasurewood Hills' mascot Woody Bear with his pals Ronnie Racoon and Clarence the Ca

1. Pleasurewood Hills' mascot Woody Bear with his pals Ronnie Racoon and Clarence the Cat pictured here on May 30, 1990. - Credit: Archant

The Cine 180 at Pleasurewood Hills.

2. The Cine 180 at Pleasurewood Hills. - Credit: Archant

Visitors take a white-knuckle ride on the Round Up attraction in 1985 at Pleasurewood Hills. Picture

3. Visitors take a white-knuckle ride on the Round Up attraction in 1985 at Pleasurewood Hills - Credit: Archant

Refurbishment of Woody's Castle at Pleasurewood Hills. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

4. Woody's Castle at Pleasurewood Hills was always a popular spot. - Credit: Archant

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills.

5. Wipeout - one of the rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills. - Credit: Archant

Visitors enjoy the carousel at Pleasurewood Hills near Lowestoft in the early 1990s.

6. Visitors enjoy the carousel at Pleasurewood Hills near Lowestoft in the early 1990s. - Credit: Archant Library

THRILLS: The Star Ride Enterprise was one of the main attractions at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft i

7. The Star Ride Enterprise was one of the main attractions at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft in 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

Robert 'Happy' Hudson, joint builder and operator of the miniature railway at Pleasurewood Hills, wa

8. Robert 'Happy' Hudson, joint builder and operator of the miniature railway at Pleasurewood Hills, waits for John Mountford to cut the tape and declare the line open, on May 22, 1982. - Credit: Archant Library

EDP Sunday feature... Pleasurewood Hills.The Magic Mouse rollercoaster in action.Photo: Nic

9. The Magic Mouse ride at Pleasurewood Hills in 2001.

AQUATIC FUN: Visitors try out bumper boats - dodgems on water - at a preview day held at Pleasurewoo

10. Visitors try out bumper boats at a preview day held at Pleasurewood Hills on May 11, 1983. - Credit: Archant Library

Pleasurewood Hills pix for Event, Entertainer and Library. Formula K karts raceway.

11. Formula K karts raceway at Pleasurewood Hills in 2001. - Credit: Archant

A view down Main Street at Pleasurewood Hills in 2001.

12. People on Main Street at Pleasurewood Hills in 2001. - Credit: Bill Darnell/Archant

The Megaspin Rollover ride at Pleasurewood Hills in 2001.

13. Pleasurewood Hills' Megaspin rollover ride pictured in 2001. - Credit: Bill Darnell/Archant

Pleasurewood Hills pix for Event, Entertainer and Library. The log flume.

14. The Log Flume at Pleasurewood Hills is one of the most popular rides. - Credit: Archant

ON THE PIRATE SHIP AT PLEASUREWOOD HILLS

15. Do you have fun memories of the Pirate Ship at Pleasurewood Hills? - Credit: Archant

Pleasurewood Hills's new Thrill seeking ride called The Frisbie puts a few people through the pleasu

16. The thrill seeking ride at Pleasurewood Hills called The Frisbie put people through pleasure or pain. - Credit: Archant

EDP Sunday feature... Pleasurewood Hills.Childrens fun slide.Photo: Nick ButcherCopy: F

17. Pleasurewood Hills, childrens' fun slide. - Credit: Archant

(2of4) Pic for Stacia Briggs - Pleasurewood Hills near Lowestoft.

18. The Rattlesnake rollercoaster was famous across East Anglia. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Archant

(4of4) Pic for Stacia Briggs - Pleasurewood Hills near Lowestoft. - The new Mega Drop ride.

19. You could see sea from the top of The Mega Drop ride. - Credit: Archant

Pleasurewood Hills pix for Event, Entertainer and Library. Chair ride and Castle Theatre.

20.The Chair Ride and Castle Theatre at Pleasurewood Hills. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

File pictures of Pleasurewood Hiils theme park, Lowestoft.Photo: Nick ButcherCopy: For: EDPE

21. The Cannonball Express at Pleasurewood Hills often had long queues due to its popularity. - Credit: Archant


Nostalgia
Lowestoft News

