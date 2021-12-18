From Woody to Magic Mouse: 21 things at Pleasurewood Hills we all remember

The Magic Mouse ride at Pleasurewood Hills in 2001. - Credit: Bill Darnell/Archant

It is East Anglia's answer to Disneyland, attracting famous faces including Mr Blobby and Noel Edmonds, so here is a look back at the rides and attractions everyone will remember at Pleasurewood Hills.

The park was first opened in 1983, with visitors marvelling at attractions such as a miniature train and bumper boats, and meeting Woody the Bear.

Today the park offers more than 35 different rides and also has a number of live shows featuring animals such as parrots and sea lions.

Do you remember these rides and attractions at Pleasurewood Hills?

1. Pleasurewood Hills' mascot Woody Bear with his pals Ronnie Racoon and Clarence the Cat pictured here on May 30, 1990. - Credit: Archant

2. The Cine 180 at Pleasurewood Hills. - Credit: Archant

3. Visitors take a white-knuckle ride on the Round Up attraction in 1985 at Pleasurewood Hills - Credit: Archant

4. Woody's Castle at Pleasurewood Hills was always a popular spot. - Credit: Archant

5. Wipeout - one of the rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills. - Credit: Archant

6. Visitors enjoy the carousel at Pleasurewood Hills near Lowestoft in the early 1990s. - Credit: Archant Library

7. The Star Ride Enterprise was one of the main attractions at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft in 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

8. Robert 'Happy' Hudson, joint builder and operator of the miniature railway at Pleasurewood Hills, waits for John Mountford to cut the tape and declare the line open, on May 22, 1982. - Credit: Archant Library

9. The Magic Mouse ride at Pleasurewood Hills in 2001.

10. Visitors try out bumper boats at a preview day held at Pleasurewood Hills on May 11, 1983. - Credit: Archant Library

11. Formula K karts raceway at Pleasurewood Hills in 2001. - Credit: Archant

12. People on Main Street at Pleasurewood Hills in 2001. - Credit: Bill Darnell/Archant

13. Pleasurewood Hills' Megaspin rollover ride pictured in 2001. - Credit: Bill Darnell/Archant

14. The Log Flume at Pleasurewood Hills is one of the most popular rides. - Credit: Archant

15. Do you have fun memories of the Pirate Ship at Pleasurewood Hills? - Credit: Archant

16. The thrill seeking ride at Pleasurewood Hills called The Frisbie put people through pleasure or pain. - Credit: Archant

17. Pleasurewood Hills, childrens' fun slide. - Credit: Archant

18. The Rattlesnake rollercoaster was famous across East Anglia. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Archant

19. You could see sea from the top of The Mega Drop ride. - Credit: Archant

20.The Chair Ride and Castle Theatre at Pleasurewood Hills. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

21. The Cannonball Express at Pleasurewood Hills often had long queues due to its popularity. - Credit: Archant



