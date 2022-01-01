News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Do you remember the Yarmouth House of Wax which gained cult status?

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:06 AM January 1, 2022
Kylie and Jason at the Louis Tussauds House of Wax on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. ( Picture: Ada

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan at Louis Tussauds House of Wax. - Credit: EDP © 2003

From a gormless looking Michael Owen to a questionable Jason Donovan, the waxworks of Louis Tussauds House of Wax attracted tourists from across the world. 

The museum in Great Yarmouth's Regent Road featured more than 150 models and was run by couple Jane and Peter Hayes.

Louis Tussauds House of Wax on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth in 2012, before it closed. Picture: Ja

Louis Tussauds House of Wax on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth in 2012, before it closed. Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

The pair decided to close it in 2012 after operating it for 58 years, with the entire collection snapped up by a private buyer in the Czech Republic. 

Over that time, it attracted thousands of tourists and media coverage from around the globe as many of its waxworks seemed to bear little resemblance to their subjects. 

GV's of the dummies in Louis Tussauds House of Wax, 18 Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.Michael Owen

Michael Owen at Louis Tussauds House of Wax. - Credit: Adam Scorey

It brought a big boost to tourism in Great Yarmouth and was loved by Norfolk's residents young and old.

Entertainer Michael Barrymore recently shared on his TikTok account the waxwork of him using the ‘it’s so bad I want to give you a zero’ audio. 

Louis Tussauds House of Wax on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth.

Louis Tussauds House of Wax on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Bass

GV's of the dummies in Louis Tussauds House of Wax, 18 Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.Jim Davidson.

Jim Davidson at Louis Tussauds House of Wax. - Credit: Adam Scorey

GV's of the dummies in Louis Tussauds House of Wax, 18 Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.Cliff Richard

Cliff Richard at Louis Tussauds House of Wax. - Credit: Adam Scorey

GV's of the dummies in Louis Tussauds House of Wax, 18 Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.Prince Charle

Prince Charles at Louis Tussauds House of Wax. - Credit: Adam Scorey

GV's of the Louis Tussauds House of Wax, 18 Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.Picture: Adam ScoreyCo

GV's of the Louis Tussauds House of Wax, 18 Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Adam Scorey Copy: Stephen Pullinger For :EDP/GYM News EDP pics © 2003 Tel: (01603) 772434 - Credit: Adam Scorey


Nostalgia
Great Yarmouth News

