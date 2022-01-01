Do you remember the Yarmouth House of Wax which gained cult status?

Gallery

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan at Louis Tussauds House of Wax.

From a gormless looking Michael Owen to a questionable Jason Donovan, the waxworks of Louis Tussauds House of Wax attracted tourists from across the world.

The museum in Great Yarmouth's Regent Road featured more than 150 models and was run by couple Jane and Peter Hayes.

Louis Tussauds House of Wax on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth in 2012, before it closed.

The pair decided to close it in 2012 after operating it for 58 years, with the entire collection snapped up by a private buyer in the Czech Republic.

Over that time, it attracted thousands of tourists and media coverage from around the globe as many of its waxworks seemed to bear little resemblance to their subjects.

Michael Owen at Louis Tussauds House of Wax.

It brought a big boost to tourism in Great Yarmouth and was loved by Norfolk's residents young and old.

Entertainer Michael Barrymore recently shared on his TikTok account the waxwork of him using the ‘it’s so bad I want to give you a zero’ audio.

Louis Tussauds House of Wax on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth.

Jim Davidson at Louis Tussauds House of Wax.

Cliff Richard at Louis Tussauds House of Wax.

Prince Charles at Louis Tussauds House of Wax.

Louis Tussauds House of Wax, 18 Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.




