Do you remember the Yarmouth House of Wax which gained cult status?
- Credit: EDP © 2003
From a gormless looking Michael Owen to a questionable Jason Donovan, the waxworks of Louis Tussauds House of Wax attracted tourists from across the world.
The museum in Great Yarmouth's Regent Road featured more than 150 models and was run by couple Jane and Peter Hayes.
The pair decided to close it in 2012 after operating it for 58 years, with the entire collection snapped up by a private buyer in the Czech Republic.
Over that time, it attracted thousands of tourists and media coverage from around the globe as many of its waxworks seemed to bear little resemblance to their subjects.
It brought a big boost to tourism in Great Yarmouth and was loved by Norfolk's residents young and old.
Entertainer Michael Barrymore recently shared on his TikTok account the waxwork of him using the ‘it’s so bad I want to give you a zero’ audio.