Norwich to host historic gathering of sheriffs
- Credit: Danielle Booden
In this ever-changing world sheriffs still have a role in play and today there are just 14 of them serving the people of England.
The men and women wearing the robes do not represent a political party, come from all walks of life, and are proud to serve and represent their people.
For 12 months they meet, are inspired, encouraged and humbled by individuals and events. It gives them a rare chance to see what goes on behind the scenes in the community they serve.
And to give them the support and recognition they deserve. Often people who rarely make the headlines. They just get on with it.
The civic office of sheriff is one of the most ancient in the country and it is, with the exception of the kingship, the only secular office which has survived from the Anglo-Saxon period.
The name comes from “scirgerefa” and the sheriff ruled the roost in days gone by, being the Crown’s deputy, the most important figure in each county.
In Saxon times the country was governed locally by the earls or “comites” from which came the word county.
Most Read
- 1 River Wensum stops flowing through mill for first time in a century
- 2 New camera installed to catch drivers at speeding hotspot in Norwich
- 3 Noise warning issued due to late night fighter jet training over airbase
- 4 Restaurant boss frustrated at summer no-shows 'strangling the industry'
- 5 Mystery continues as owner of 'massive' snake yet to come forward
- 6 Four-bed home with swimming pool and Mediterranean garden on sale for £595k
- 7 £26m seafront leisure centre opens doors for first time today
- 8 One of the world's largest container ships anchors off coast
- 9 Road closure announced for huge vintage market with 60 stalls
- 10 Hundreds turn out to see Lionesses star Lauren Hemp given freedom of town
As the power of the earls weakened, the sheriffs took over the control of the counties, Looking after the military and collecting money for the exchequer from his sheriffwick.
This is where it gets interesting.
The money was receipted by an exchequer tally consisting of a hazel stick, split in two parts. When a payment was made the stick was notched and then spilt down the centre.
The sheriff kept one part and the exchequer the other part.
The role of the sheriff continued to grow and in 1403 the King announced that the City of Norwich should be a county, separate from the County of Norfolk, known as the County and City of Norwich and that there would be one mayor and two sheriffs.
Slowly but surely over the centuries the role of sheriff diminished and from April of 1974 the Sheriff of Norwich was to be a “local officer of dignity.” And there is still a parlour at the wonderful Guildhall where he or she can welcome guests.
Today our sheriffs all have one thing in common…a love of Norwich and its people. And they are often accompanied on civic gatherings by the historic Whifflers and dear old Snap the Dragon.
A combination of history and fun.
Next year Norwich will be hosting the annual Shrieval Weekend when sheriffs and former sheriffs from across the country head our way. It is also an opportunity to showcase the attractions, charms, delights and history of the Fine City.
A programme of fund-raising events is being put together and one of the organisers is former Sheriff and ex-Trafford Arms mine host Chris Higgins who would love to see as many people as possible at what will be a great night of music at Blackfriars Hall on Friday October 21.
The music at this fundraiser will be the fantastic and historic Cawston Brass Band featuring their brilliant tribute to Queen.
Tickets cost £10 and are available from www.thehallsnorwich.com/whatson or by calling the organiser on 07990 952912.
Sheriffs in the 21st century represent:
Berwick-upon-Tweed.
Canterbury
Chester
Gloucester
Lichfield
Lincoln
City of London
Newcastle upon Tyne
Nottingham (no jokes, please)
Norwich
Oxford
Poole
Southampton
York