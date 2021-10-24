News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
From festivals to David Attenborough, a look at Norwich's science history

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:38 PM October 24, 2021   
EDUCATIONCOMMON WEALTH STUDENTS AT NORWICH CITY COLLEGE DURING A SCIENCE LESSONDATED 24TH F

EDUCATION COMMON WEALTH STUDENTS AT NORWICH CITY COLLEGE DURING A SCIENCE LESSON DATED 24TH FEBRUARY 1960 PLATE P3577 - Credit: Archant Library

As visitors are wowed at Norwich Science Festival this weekend, we've had a look back through our archives at the city's scientific history.

This year's festival at the Forum has seen talks on the climate crisis, Norfolk nature and Antarctic animals, as well as science related films, trails and performances.

Education -- SchoolsLakenham Secondary Modern School, NorwichFourth year pupils watching a dem

Education -- Schools Lakenham Secondary Modern School, Norwich Fourth year pupils watching a demonstration of an experiment to show electro-magnetic induction in the science laboratory by science master Mr. Mills Dated -- 17 June 1955 Photograph --p9011 - Credit: Archant Library

Education - SchoolsAgricultureNorfolk School of Agriculture.Easton Agricultural School stu

Education - Schools Agriculture Norfolk School of Agriculture. Easton Agricultural School students during anatomy lecture in the well-equipped science lab. Dated 6 October 1953 Plate P9204 - Credit: Archant Library

But did you know Norwich has always had a close link with science?

From Sir David Attenborough receiving an honorary doctorate from the UEA in 2005 to the Inspire Discovery Centre which entertained guests in the city for over 10 years, the city has always had an interest in the scientific world.

Norwich City College science lab 1992

Norwich City College science lab 1992 - Credit: Archant

LORD MAYOR OF NORWICH, DOUG UNDERWOOD, [PICTURED AT CITY HALL WITH CHERRY JONES PLAYING BALL WITH TH

LORD MAYOR OF NORWICH, DOUG UNDERWOOD, [PICTURED AT CITY HALL WITH CHERRY JONES PLAYING BALL WITH THE BERNOULLI BLOWER FROM INSPIRE. THE LORD MAYOR WAS LAUNCHING A NEW SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY PRIZE - Credit: Archant Library

Sir David Attenborough collects his Honourary Doctor of Science Degree from the UEA.Photo:Antony K

Sir David Attenborough collects his Honourary Doctor of Science Degree from the UEA. Photo:Antony Kelly Copy: For: EDP news EDP pics Â© 2005 (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2005

Harry Barker, right, and Ben Vozza, from Little Plumstead school, working on their ski jump at the S

Harry Barker, right, and Ben Vozza, from Little Plumstead school, working on their ski jump at the Science Olympiad. Picture: Bill Smith Copy: Sharon Page For: EDP NEWS EDP Pics ©2003 Tel: (01603) 772443 - Credit: EDP pics © 2003

EMILY PARISH WITH MUM PATRICA AT THE INSPIRE HANDS ON SCIENCE STAND AT THE ATTRACTIONS EXHIBITION IN

EMILY PARISH WITH MUM PATRICA AT THE INSPIRE HANDS ON SCIENCE STAND AT THE ATTRACTIONS EXHIBITION IN THE CASTLE MALL, NORWICH. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Stephen Peck with brothers Stefan and James Ebelewicz watch the eclipse over Norwich, from the Inspi

Stephen Peck with brothers Stefan and James Ebelewicz watch the eclipse over Norwich, from the Inspire science centre, using pinhole viewers. - Credit: EDP © 1999

GREAT EGG RACE WINNING TEAMS FROM YEAR FOUR AND SEVEN OF FALCON MIDDLE SCHOOL, WHO TOOK TWO OF THE T

GREAT EGG RACE WINNING TEAMS FROM YEAR FOUR AND SEVEN OF FALCON MIDDLE SCHOOL, WHO TOOK TWO OF THE TOP HONOURS AT THE TWENTIETH YEAR OF THE SCIENCE OLYMPIAD AT THE UEA. - Credit: Archant Library

Prof Hubert Lamb, director of the UEA climatic research unit, receives his honorary degree of Doctor

Prof Hubert Lamb, director of the UEA climatic research unit, receives his honorary degree of Doctor of Science in 1981. Photo: Harry Naylor - Credit: Archant © 1981

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital biomedical scientists, identical twins Rachel and Rebecca Co

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital biomedical scientists, identical twins Rachel and Rebecca Cozens, who will be visiting Norfolk schools as part of the National Science Awareness Week. photo Simon Finlay copy Rowen Entwistle For. EDP news ©EDP 2003 tel 01603 772434 - Credit: EDP / Archant 2003

Children enjoying the fun and games at the Chaos Science day at Blackfiars Hall Photo: Simon Finlay

Children enjoying the fun and games at the Chaos Science day at Blackfiars Hall Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EEN news EDP pics © 2004 (01603) 772434 - Credit: Archant © 2004

SCIENCE ISN'T ALL HOT AIR - A HALF TERM VISTOR TO HANDS ON INSPIRE, AT ST MARGARETS CHURCH .

SCIENCE ISN'T ALL HOT AIR - A HALF TERM VISTOR TO HANDS ON INSPIRE, AT ST MARGARETS CHURCH . - Credit: Archant Library


