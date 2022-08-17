News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Wet, wet, wet: The wash out summer of 1912

Derek James

Published: 7:30 AM August 17, 2022
1912 Norwich Floods on Ste George's Street

Flooding on St George's Street, Norwich 110 years ago. - Credit: Archant Library

They caused death and destruction and brought the City of Norwich to its knees… the floods of August 1912.

A time when the rain kept on coming and became a tropical deluge cutting off the city from the rest of the country and driving thousands of people from their homes.

This August we have been living with brutal and blistering heat but 110 years ago people were homeless and starving as the rivers burst their banks and waters rose.

1912 Norwich Floods. Photo: Archant Library.

Heigham Street, Norwich during the August Floods of 1912. - Credit: Archant Library

1912 Norwich Floods on Magdalen Street

Magdalen Street during the August of 1912, when rivers burst their banks and waters rose, flooding Norwich. - Credit: Archant Library

Records say more than a million gallons of water fell on the city and county in just 24 hours. It became a disaster known across the world.

City Council plan showing extent of 1912 flooding.

City Council plan showing extent of 1912 flooding. - Credit: Supplied by Matthew Williams

1912 Norwich Floods on Prince of Wales Road

August 1912 saw rivers burst their banks and waters rise. The flooding on Prince of Wales Road is shown here. - Credit: Archant Library

100th anniversary of the devastating 1912 Norwich floods

Travelling by boat through the city streets during the 1912 Norwich floods. - Credit: Archant Library

But could it happen again?

Author and geologist Matthew Williams says that a hundred years ago, with the First World War over, the City Council was focused on a programme intended to prevent anything like the 1912 flood ever happening again in the city.

City Engineer Arthur Collins had drawn up a comprehensive plan of river-widening and dredging designed to accommodate a repeat of the massive amount of water that had to find its way down the Wensum after the spectacular rainfall event of 1912.

Arthur Collins, City Engineer pictured during the First World War.

Arthur Collins, City Engineer pictured during the First World War. - Credit: Supplied by Matthew Williams

His plan involved a lot of compulsory purchase and triggered much debate because of his ideas to extend a number of the city’s historic bridges to cross the widening river by adding extra arches, as an alternative to replacing them altogether.

City Council proposal for extra arch to St Miles Bridge, Coslany Street.

City Council proposal for extra arch to St Miles Bridge, Coslany Street. - Credit: Supplied by Matthew Williams

It was out of this debate (around Bishop Bridge) that the Norwich Society was eventually formed.

This was a big rolling project and although much was done in the run-up to the Second World War, including the rebuilding of Fye Bridge, the whole project was never completed.

Walls of the Norwich Mercury Works damaged by floodwaters during August 1912.

Walls of the Norwich Mercury Works damaged by floodwaters during August 1912. - Credit: Archant Library

The Norwich Flood, Police engage in rescue work during the Norwich floods of August 1912

Police engage in rescue work during the Norwich floods of August 1912. - Credit: Archant Library

So, I asked Matt, could we have another 1912 flood?

“I have often thought about that question, given that there has not been a recurrence for over a hundred years now and Norwich has previously suffered major floods every century ever since medieval times.

“Maybe the situation is different. A lot has changed since the 1920s, not least that there is a great deal more water abstraction from the Wensum basin and the river flows upstream are more controlled with automatic sluices.

“On the other hand, we know there is an increasing prospect of extreme weather events because of climate change, so it would be a bold person to say that the risk has gone away,” said Matt.

Norwich Floods. Photo: Archant Library.

The Anchor at Lamas, subsided during the Norwich floods of 1912. - Credit: Archant Library.

Norwich Floods of 1912 at Magdalen Street

Evacuating citizens down Magdalen Street, Norwich during the 1912 floods. - Credit: Archant Library

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. 

