IN PICTURES: Remember this Norwich City draw against QPR in 1996?

Ben Craske

Published: 7:50 AM September 6, 2022
Darren Eadie and Ian Crook playing for Norwich City against Queens Park Rangers in 1996

SUCCESSFUL ROUTINE: Darren Eadie taps to lan Crook who knocks it through Mike Milligan's legs for Neil Adams to fire home City's goal at Carrow Road when Norwich City played Queens Park Rangers on September 11, 1996 (1-1). - Credit: Archant Library

Today we are turning back the clock to September 11, 1996 to relive Norwich City's home game against Queens Park Rangers. 

There was a cracking first-half free kick from Neil Adams to take the lead. 

Danny Mills received a red card and the resulting free kick from his second yellow led to a late equaliser from the gutsy visitors.

NCFC v Queens Park Rangers on September 11, 1996 (1-1). 

NCFC v Queens Park Rangers on September 11, 1996 (1-1). - Credit: Archant Library

The Norwich City match report against QPR from September 1996.

The Norwich City vs QPR match report published in the Eastern Daily Press on September 12, 1996 from the Archant newspaper archive. Accessed via Local Recall (localrecall.co.uk). - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Queens Park Rangers on September 11, 1996 (1-1). 

NCFC v Queens Park Rangers on September 11, 1996 (1-1). - Credit: Archant Library

After the match, a disappointed Mike Walker chastised his side for letting standards slip in the latter part of the match to lose out on three points. 

Were you at Carrow Road for this match? Let us know your memories of the game in the comments below. 

NCFC v Queens Park Rangers on September 11, 1996 (1-1). 

NCFC v Queens Park Rangers on September 11, 1996 (1-1). - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Queens Park Rangers on September 11, 1996 (1-1). 

NCFC v Queens Park Rangers on September 11, 1996 (1-1). - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Queens Park Rangers on 11th September 1996 (1-1). Picture: Archant Library

NCFC v Queens Park Rangers on 11th September 1996 (1-1). Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Queens Park Rangers on September 11, 1996 (1-1). 

NCFC v Queens Park Rangers on September 11, 1996 (1-1). - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Queens Park Rangers on September 11, 1996 (1-1). 

NCFC v Queens Park Rangers on September 11, 1996 (1-1). - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Queens Park Rangers on September 11, 1996 (1-1). 

NCFC v Queens Park Rangers on September 11, 1996 (1-1). - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Queens Park Rangers on September 11, 1996 (1-1). 

NCFC v Queens Park Rangers on September 11, 1996 (1-1).

