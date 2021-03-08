The women who shaped modern Norfolk
- Credit: Archant Library
Each year on March 8 the world commemorates International Women's Day.
It is dedicated to celebrating women's achievements, pursuing equality and raising awareness of bias or disparity in society.
The inaugural International Women's Day was held in Denmark, Austria, Switzerland and Germany on March 19, 1911. This was seven years before homeowning or married women over 30 were granted the right to vote in the UK.
On the cusp of the First World War the chosen day changed to March 8 and has been observed then ever since.
While there has been political, economic and social progress for women since that first celebration a century ago there is still work to be done - and that is why there is a need to observe days like these in our calendars.
You may also want to watch:
In honour of International Women's Day we have gathered a collection of old archive photos of women in Norfolk from decades gone by.
Some are at work. Some are at play. Some are caught during those moments in between.
Most Read
- 1 Three arrests after more than 100 people gather in Great Yarmouth
- 2 Police on scene as mass vigil for teen enters second day
- 3 Boost for outdoor drinking and dining when Covid restrictions ease
- 4 Family's horror after learning mother was buried in wrong grave
- 5 National Trust defends felling of 100-year-old trees in historic woods
- 6 Wartime explosives found on Hunstanton and Yarmouth beaches
- 7 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
- 8 Date set for High Court showdown over £271m Anglia Square plans
- 9 Which Norfolk Wetherspoons pubs are reopening from April 12?
- 10 Most of Norfolk sees Covid cases half in a week
These snapshots of the past offer but a small glimpse of the uncountable women who have shaped Norfolk and made our county such a fantastic place to live in.