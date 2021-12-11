News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Do you remember when these shocking storms hit Norfolk?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:19 AM December 11, 2021
Cromer pier November 1993 storm damage. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Cromer pier November 1993 storm damage. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE - Credit: Archant

With Storm Barra and its 60mph finally coming to an end in Norfolk, take a look back at some of the other powerful gales which have hit the county.

Eastern Daily Press community content curator, Siofra Connor, has taken a trip through the archives to uncover the damage caused to the county in years gone by.

Norfolk received a battering during the Great Storms of 1976 and 1987, with trees blocking roads and buildings blown down.

Coastal towns were particularly affected with beach huts smashing into the sea at Gorleston and a sailing boat blown on to the quayside in Wells.

Lowestoft Suffolk --BuildingsThis shed finished up on an outhouse roof during a storm which swep

This shed finished up on an outhouse roof during a storm which swept away the area, on Gordon Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant Library

Lowestoft Suffolk --Seafront and BeachRough seas pound the South Pier during a storm Photogr

Seas pound South Pier in Lowestoft, during a storm. - Credit: Archant Library

During the storm in 1976, a spokesman for the RAC at the time described the general conditions in the country as being like "a giant bowling alley with trees littered like bowling pins all over the road".

In October 1987, millions of pounds worth of damage was caused in Norfolk, with many left without electricity, beach huts tumbling along paths and telephone lines down.

And in 1993 Norfolk was shocked as Cromer's landmark pier was sliced in two by a runaway rig that surfed to shore driven by a Force 12 gale.

Many other storms have come to Norfolk over the years, which do you remember?

Chris Everett and his daughters, Alice, left, and Lucy try to clear up rubble at their home after th

Chris Everett and his daughters, Alice, left, and Lucy try to clear up rubble at their home after the 1987 storm. Photo from Archant Library. - Credit: Archant Library.

Victims of a 1969 storm, a half-century ago: beach huts at Gorleston in danger of being smashed by t

Victims of a 1969 storm, a half-century ago: beach huts at Gorleston in danger of being smashed by the sea. - Credit: Archant

Looking at the wreckage after the storm. Picture: Archant Library

Looking at the wreckage after the storm. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

DESOLATION...a 1983 storm caused the holiday industry to fear for its future. Picture: MERCURY LIBR

DESOLATION...a 1983 storm caused the holiday industry to fear for its future. Picture: MERCURY LIBRARY - Credit: Archant

Damage to the roof of Victoria Lodge in Nelson Road South, Great Yarmouth.

Damage to the roof of Victoria Lodge in Nelson Road South, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

Yarmouth seafront and the first aid caravan on South denes is damaged.

Yarmouth seafront and the first aid caravan on South denes is damaged. - Credit: Archant

Wells flood 12th jan 1978 sailing boat washed up on the quayside after the high tide and storm

A sailing boat washed up on the quayside after a high tide and storm in 1978. - Credit: Archant Library


