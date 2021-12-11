Gallery
Do you remember when these shocking storms hit Norfolk?
- Credit: Archant
With Storm Barra and its 60mph finally coming to an end in Norfolk, take a look back at some of the other powerful gales which have hit the county.
Eastern Daily Press community content curator, Siofra Connor, has taken a trip through the archives to uncover the damage caused to the county in years gone by.
Norfolk received a battering during the Great Storms of 1976 and 1987, with trees blocking roads and buildings blown down.
Coastal towns were particularly affected with beach huts smashing into the sea at Gorleston and a sailing boat blown on to the quayside in Wells.
During the storm in 1976, a spokesman for the RAC at the time described the general conditions in the country as being like "a giant bowling alley with trees littered like bowling pins all over the road".
In October 1987, millions of pounds worth of damage was caused in Norfolk, with many left without electricity, beach huts tumbling along paths and telephone lines down.
And in 1993 Norfolk was shocked as Cromer's landmark pier was sliced in two by a runaway rig that surfed to shore driven by a Force 12 gale.
Many other storms have come to Norfolk over the years, which do you remember?
