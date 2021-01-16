Are you in our Norfolk school photos from the 1970s?

Gallery

Published: 7:00 AM January 16, 2021

Two teachers retire at West Earlham First School, April 7, 1973. - Credit: Archant Library

Remember the good old school days?

Here are a collection of photos from schools across Norfolk throughout the 1970s.

We'll let you reminisce about the days of school assemblies and field trips.

Lidham School centenary, March 21, 1974. - Credit: Archant Library

Some of these schools are still going strong, such as South Wootton Junior School.

Miss Roberts, headmistress of South Wootton School, November 26, 1975. - Credit: Archant Library

Were you part of the Carlton Colville school nativity?

Carlton Colville School nativity, December 17, 1974.. - Credit: Archant Library

You might be able to see yourself, your classmates or your teachers.

Martham Secondary Modern School prize day, June 18, 1971. - Credit: Archant Library

North Tuddenham crowded school, September 21, 1973. - Credit: Archant Library

Dereham Boys Secondary School prize day, November 28, 1973. - Credit: Archant Library

Water safety shield presentation, Long Stratton Junior School, September 9, 1976. - Credit: Archant Library

Hardford Manor School staff and governors, March 27, 1974. - Credit: Archant Library

Feltwell Sunday School outing to see the panto, January 5, 1971. - Credit: Archant Library



