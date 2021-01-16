News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Are you in our Norfolk school photos from the 1970s?

Georgina Taylor

Published: 7:00 AM January 16, 2021   
Two teachers retire at West Earlham First School, 7th April 1973. Picture: Archant Library

Remember the good old school days? 

Here are a collection of photos from schools across Norfolk throughout the 1970s.

We'll let you reminisce about the days of school assemblies and field trips.

Lidham School centenary, pens distributed to pupils by two former pupils, 21st March 1974. Photo: Ar

Lidham School centenary, March 21, 1974. - Credit: Archant Library

Some of these schools are still going strong, such as South Wootton Junior School.

 

Miss Roberts, headmistress of South Wootton School, 26th November 1975. Picture: Archant Library

Miss Roberts, headmistress of South Wootton School, November 26, 1975. - Credit: Archant Library

Were you part of the Carlton Colville school nativity?

 

Carlton Colville School nativity, 17th December 1974. Photo: Archant Library

Carlton Colville School nativity, December 17, 1974.. - Credit: Archant Library

You might be able to see yourself, your classmates or your teachers.

Martham Secondary Modern School prize day, 18th June 1971. Photo: Archant Library

Martham Secondary Modern School prize day, June 18, 1971. - Credit: Archant Library

Two teachers retire at West Earlham First School, 7th April 1973. Picture: Archant Library

North Tuddenham crowded school, 21st September 1973. Picture: Archant Library

North Tuddenham crowded school, September 21, 1973. - Credit: Archant Library

Dereham Boys Secondary School prixe day, 28th November 1973. Photo: Archant Library

Dereham Boys Secondary School prize day, November 28, 1973. - Credit: Archant Library

Water safety shield presentation, Long Stratton Junior School, 9th September 1976. Picture: Archant

Water safety shield presentation, Long Stratton Junior School, September 9, 1976. - Credit: Archant Library

Hardford Manor School staff farewell to governors, 27th March 1974. Photo: Archant Library

Hardford Manor School staff and governors, March 27, 1974. - Credit: Archant Library

Feltwell Sunday School outing to see the panto, 5 January 1971. Picture: Archant Library

Feltwell Sunday School outing to see the panto, January 5, 1971. - Credit: Archant Library


