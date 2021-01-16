Gallery
Are you in our Norfolk school photos from the 1970s?
Published: 7:00 AM January 16, 2021
- Credit: Archant Library
Remember the good old school days?
Here are a collection of photos from schools across Norfolk throughout the 1970s.
We'll let you reminisce about the days of school assemblies and field trips.
Some of these schools are still going strong, such as South Wootton Junior School.
Were you part of the Carlton Colville school nativity?
You might be able to see yourself, your classmates or your teachers.
