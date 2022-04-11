See how you can join Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Norfolk

Join us as Norfolk celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in any way you can.

That's the rallying call from the county's Lord Lieutenant as a new website goes live today (Monday) featuring all the events and tributes you can take part in.

platinumjubileenorfolk.org features a map of Norfolk showing beacon lightings, street parties, church services and other events over the special holiday weekend in June.

Lady Dannatt, Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, at her desk at home in Keswick - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Designed by Norwich-based agency Brand Experience, it was commissioned by Lord Lieutenant Lady Dannatt, who said: “The Queen is deeply loved here in Norfolk. In return the county wants to demonstrate our affection and enormous gratitude for Her Majesty’s 70 years of remarkable service. To achieve this aim we have put together a very special series of events to honour a very special lady.

"This brilliant website will facilitate involvement by all ages in what we hope will be a truly exciting, joyful and action-packed year ahead. Please join us at as many events as you can. I can think of no better way of honouring Her Majesty the Queen during her extraordinary Platinum Jubilee Year than this."

James Bagge, Deputy Lieutenant of Norfolk and chair of Platinum Jubilee Norfolk organising committee, said: “We hope as many people as possible will use this website as a resource to find out what’s happening across the county in this celebratory year, and let Her Majesty know how loved and respected she is. Please let us know about whatever you’re planning and doing. Let’s all come together and get involved!”

The centrepiece of the 2022 Royal Norfolk Show on June 29 and 30 will be a special Platinum Jubilee Salute performed by more than 1,000 children and adults from across Norfolk, with a 60-piece orchestra.

You can find out about beacon lightings, street parties and other events on the new website - Credit: Supplied

Communities are being encouraged to light beacons across the UK on the evening of June 2. Norfolk currently has more than 80 registered, more than any other county and details will be appearing on the website.

The Big Jubilee Lunch encourages communities to come together, celebrate their connections and get to know each other a little bit better and bring the Jubilee celebrations into the heart of every community. Any Norfolk party can be listed on the website via an online form.

A special Platinum Jubilee Challenge can also be entered on the website. It was conceived as a tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh, whose own award scheme has been so influential on the lives of generations of young people.

It consists of four challenges - physical, sustainable, learning and celebration. Those completing them will earn a Platinum Jubilee Challenge Award badge and certificate.

Queen Elizabeth II during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen's Norfolk residence, with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Saturday February 5, 2022. - Credit: PA

Four new walking and cycling trails across the county, upgrading existing rights of way and opening up some new rights of way, have been drawn up from Heacham to King’s Lynn, Gressenhall to Dereham, Great Yarmouth to Lowestoft, and Gayton to Castle Acre. Details of each is listed on the website.

One of the main purposes of the website is to celebrate and acknowledge the life and achievements of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Individuals will be able to submit personal tributes online, on the theme of ‘What The Queen means to me’. These will be published on the website and it is hoped, published in book form at the end of the Jubilee year.

Any individual or group organising an event related to the Jubilee can list it via the website www.platinumjubileenorfolk.org. It will then appear on the map and also in a chronological listing of events, searchable by date and category of event.



