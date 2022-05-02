How you can own a unique Platinum Jubilee tribute to the Queen
- Credit: Denise Bradley
It will be a once in a lifetime experience, creating a sense of community through the country.
And as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the EDP has created its own unique tribute the Queen.
It has published a 164-page glossy book, Our Queen's Platinum Reign, chronicling her incredible seven decades on the throne.
It is packed with hundreds of pictures from our unrivalled Royal archives, which stretch back to her childhood stays in Norfolk as the young Princess Elizabeth.
The book, which is in shops from today, also looks back on the great state occasions and events that have shaped the world since King George VI passed away at Sandringham on February 6, 1952.
And it looks behind the scenes to reveal how the Queen relaxes, her love of animals and some of her favourite things.
The Queen has had close links with Norfolk since her childhood. She frequently visits Sandringham, her beloved country retreat near King's Lynn.
People across the county have a special affection for the monarch, who has taken part in many visits and engagements across Norfolk over the years.
She is the patron of many organisations, honorary president of her WI branch and Honorary Commodore of RAF Marham.
And countless thousands have turned out over the years to greet Elizabeth II and her family as they attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham.
Our Queen's Platinum Reign was edited by Archant's archive editor Ben Craske and designed by Claire Leibrick, editorial design lead with Archant's Creative Life.
Ms Leibrick said: "‘This is a fantastic example of great story-telling through stunning historical images. It was a joy to work with such an impressive archive of photography."
The Jubilee is to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen's accession to the throne and will be celebrated over a four-day Bank Holiday weekend next month.
Beacons will be lit across the country, including more than 80 in Norfolk, while there will be concerts, pageants and street parties.
Copies of Our Queen's Platinum Reign are now in the shops priced £9.99. To find stockists near you, go online to seymour.co.uk/storefinder/ and key Our Queens Platinum Reign into the search box, along with your postcode.
You can also order your copy online with a few clicks of your mouse at www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee.