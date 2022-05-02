News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How you can own a unique Platinum Jubilee tribute to the Queen

Chris Bishop

Published: 6:00 AM May 2, 2022
One of the picture spreads inside the Archant Bookazine commemorating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Our Queen's Platinum Reign looks back over 70 years of Royal history - Credit: Denise Bradley

It will be a once in a lifetime experience, creating a sense of community through the country.

And as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the EDP has created its own unique tribute the Queen.

It has published a 164-page glossy book, Our Queen's Platinum Reign, chronicling her incredible seven decades on the throne.

The Royal Family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the coronation at Westminster Abbey.

The Royal Family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the coronation at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953 - Credit: PA

It is packed with hundreds of pictures from our unrivalled Royal archives, which stretch back to her childhood stays in Norfolk as the young Princess Elizabeth.

The book, which is in shops from today, also looks back on the great state occasions and events that have shaped the world since King George VI passed away at Sandringham on February 6, 1952.

Quienzine cover

Our special tribute for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Cover image Royal Collection Trust / © Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2022

And it looks behind the scenes to reveal how the Queen relaxes, her love of animals and some of her favourite things.

one of the picture spreads inside the Archant Bookazine commemorating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Our Queen's Platinum Reign looks back over seven historic decades - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Queen has had close links with Norfolk since her childhood. She frequently visits Sandringham, her beloved country retreat near King's Lynn.

People across the county have a special affection for the monarch, who has taken part in many visits and engagements across Norfolk over the years.

Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in

Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen's Norfolk residence. Picture date: Saturday February 5, 2022. - Credit: PA

She is the patron of many organisations, honorary president of her WI branch and Honorary Commodore of RAF Marham.

The Queen, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret with the WI at Sandringham. Date: Jan 1977

The Queen (left), Queen Mother (second left) and Princess Margaret (right) at Sandringham. WI in 1977 - Credit: Archant Library

And countless thousands have turned out over the years to greet Elizabeth II and her family as they attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

The Queen and members of the Royal Family prepare to brave the elements after the Christmas morning

The Queen and members of the Royal Family prepare to brave the elements after the Christmas morning service at Sandringham, December 1990. - Credit: Archant Library

Our Queen's Platinum Reign was edited by Archant's archive editor Ben Craske and designed by Claire Leibrick, editorial design lead with Archant's Creative Life.

Ben Craske, centre, Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bookazine editor, with Dave Powles, EDP editor, and Cla

Ben Craske, centre, Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bookazine editor, with Dave Powles, EDP editor, and Claire Leibrick, design lead. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Ms Leibrick said: "‘This is a fantastic example of great story-telling through stunning historical images. It was a joy to work with such an impressive archive of photography."

The Jubilee is to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen's accession to the throne and will be celebrated over a four-day Bank Holiday weekend next month.

The then Princess Elizabeth pictured with one of her first corgis in 1950, two years before she beca

The then Princess Elizabeth pictured with one of her first corgis in 1950, two years before she became queen - Credit: PA

Beacons will be lit across the country, including more than 80 in Norfolk, while there will be concerts, pageants and street parties.

Copies of Our Queen's Platinum Reign are now in the shops priced £9.99. To find stockists near you, go online to seymour.co.uk/storefinder/ and key Our Queens Platinum Reign into the search box, along with your postcode.

You can also order your copy online with a few clicks of your mouse at www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee.





The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Norfolk

