News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Heritage

Look back at prefab houses in Norfolk through the decades

Author Picture Icon

Ben Craske

Published: 6:03 AM September 28, 2022
Women on Gorleston's Shrublands prefab estate enjoying a drink in 1957.

Women on Gorleston's Shrublands prefab estate enjoying a drink in 1957. - Credit: Archant Library

The history of prefabricated housing stretches back centuries.

In 1624, British travellers destined for Cape Ann in the United States took a house broken down into panels for members of their fishing fleet.

But today we are looking at more recent examples of prefab homes here in Norfolk.

A family outside their prefab home on Shrublands Way, Gorleston in March 1961.

A family outside their prefab home on Shrublands Way, Gorleston in March 1961. - Credit: Archant Library

The last prefab house left on Magpie Road, Norwich in December 1975

'A familiar sight in the city since 1948, the prefab will soon be a house of the past. This is the only one left on Magpie Road and it will be demolished after Christmas. That leaves a few in the Northumberland Street area - but not for long' - as reported in December 1975. - Credit: Archant Library

After Second World War bombing raids destroyed many residential areas across the country there was a pressing need for housing. 

Successive governments and planning authorities promoted prefabrication as a speedy solution to the crisis.

Erected during the post-war housing shortage, these prefabs at Lancaster Avenue in Fakenham were due

Erected during the post-war housing shortage, these prefabs at Lancaster Avenue in Fakenham were due to be demolished and replaced by permanent dwellings in two phases, starting in early 1960. The 40 tenants were to be offered homes built by Walsingham RDC at the Lee Warner estate, by in-filling at Greenway Close and Jubilee Avenue and by use of a Sandy Lane to Sculthorpe Road site. - Credit: Archant Library

Shrubland Estate prefab at Gorleston in 1961

The first tenant to move out of a Shrubland Estate prefab at Gorleston to make way for the demolition was Mr. Bryon Helsdon, of 1, Plane Road, and within three hours of getting the keys of his new house in Oxford Avenue he had furniture removal arrangements well in hand as the picture shows. Date: March 7, 1961. - Credit: Archant Library

Hundreds of thousands of people moved into these new homes with great excitement. 

Many had previously lived in densely packed terraced housing without mod cons.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk dad makes 'once-in-a-lifetime-find' on beach
  2. 2 The Range announces opening date of second city store
  3. 3 Quarry to get new NDR access road after villagers complain about lorries
  1. 4 Man wakes to find 3ft-long SNAKE slithering up his legs in bed
  2. 5 Norfolk food firm fined £75,000 for releasing polluted liquid into brook
  3. 6 Discount retailer trialling frozen food range in three Norfolk stores
  4. 7 Norfolk restaurant which serves top notch tapas named best in England
  5. 8 Stark aerial photographs lay bare pressure NHS continues to face
  6. 9 Concerns raised over camera at popular beach car park
  7. 10 When will coins and banknotes featuring the King come into circulation?

When they moved into prefabs they enjoyed detached properties that might have a fridge, hot running water, garden and fitted units.

Norwich Prison wardens' prefab homes.

Norwich Prison wardens' prefab homes. Date unknown. - Credit: Archant Library

Prefabricated houses at Winterton on the Norfolk coast. Date unknown. 

Prefabricated houses at Winterton on the Norfolk coast. Date unknown. - Credit: Archant Library

And remember these homes were only built as a temporary solution, designed to last a decade - yet some are still standing today. 

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.


Nostalgia
Heritage
Norfolk

Don't Miss

A road is closed after a serious two-vehicle crash

Road to be closed for majority of the day after serious crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The White Horse, Brancaster Staithe. Picture: Ian Burt.

5 award-winning pubs to visit along the Norfolk coast

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Two police officers were seriously injured in a crash near Lakenheath

Updated

Man arrested after two police officers suffer serious injuries in crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Part of Castle Quarter in Norwich will serve as a polling station.

All the exciting changes happening at Castle Quarter

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon