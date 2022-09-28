Look back at prefab houses in Norfolk through the decades
- Credit: Archant Library
The history of prefabricated housing stretches back centuries.
In 1624, British travellers destined for Cape Ann in the United States took a house broken down into panels for members of their fishing fleet.
But today we are looking at more recent examples of prefab homes here in Norfolk.
After Second World War bombing raids destroyed many residential areas across the country there was a pressing need for housing.
Successive governments and planning authorities promoted prefabrication as a speedy solution to the crisis.
Hundreds of thousands of people moved into these new homes with great excitement.
Many had previously lived in densely packed terraced housing without mod cons.
When they moved into prefabs they enjoyed detached properties that might have a fridge, hot running water, garden and fitted units.
And remember these homes were only built as a temporary solution, designed to last a decade - yet some are still standing today.
For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter.