Look back at prefab houses in Norfolk through the decades

The history of prefabricated housing stretches back centuries.

In 1624, British travellers destined for Cape Ann in the United States took a house broken down into panels for members of their fishing fleet.

But today we are looking at more recent examples of prefab homes here in Norfolk.

A family outside their prefab home on Shrublands Way, Gorleston in March 1961. - Credit: Archant Library

'A familiar sight in the city since 1948, the prefab will soon be a house of the past. This is the only one left on Magpie Road and it will be demolished after Christmas. That leaves a few in the Northumberland Street area - but not for long' - as reported in December 1975. - Credit: Archant Library

After Second World War bombing raids destroyed many residential areas across the country there was a pressing need for housing.

Successive governments and planning authorities promoted prefabrication as a speedy solution to the crisis.

Erected during the post-war housing shortage, these prefabs at Lancaster Avenue in Fakenham were due to be demolished and replaced by permanent dwellings in two phases, starting in early 1960. The 40 tenants were to be offered homes built by Walsingham RDC at the Lee Warner estate, by in-filling at Greenway Close and Jubilee Avenue and by use of a Sandy Lane to Sculthorpe Road site. - Credit: Archant Library

The first tenant to move out of a Shrubland Estate prefab at Gorleston to make way for the demolition was Mr. Bryon Helsdon, of 1, Plane Road, and within three hours of getting the keys of his new house in Oxford Avenue he had furniture removal arrangements well in hand as the picture shows. Date: March 7, 1961. - Credit: Archant Library

Hundreds of thousands of people moved into these new homes with great excitement.

Many had previously lived in densely packed terraced housing without mod cons.

When they moved into prefabs they enjoyed detached properties that might have a fridge, hot running water, garden and fitted units.

Norwich Prison wardens' prefab homes. Date unknown. - Credit: Archant Library

Prefabricated houses at Winterton on the Norfolk coast. Date unknown. - Credit: Archant Library

And remember these homes were only built as a temporary solution, designed to last a decade - yet some are still standing today.

