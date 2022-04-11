Our special Platinum Jubilee coverage

Lady Glenconner was a Maid of Honour at the Queen's coronation in 1953 - Credit: Archive

Your EDP and its sister titles will be pulling out all the stops to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

A 164-page keepsake Queen's Platinum Reign magazine will be going on sale next month.

Compiled from our rich Royal archives, it tells the story of her reign in 164 pages of pictures and tributes. It looks back on the great state occasions and events that have shaped the world since King George VI passed away at Sandringham on February 6, 1952.

Our Queen's Platinum Reign, a special tribute which will be going on sale as Elizabeth II celebrates her 70-year reign. - Credit: Cover image Royal Collection Trust / © Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2022

Filled with photos and history, Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a magazine we hope readers will treasure for years to come. This special souvenir is available to preorder with £2 off the £9.99 cover price. To find out more, go online to www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee.

As the big weekend nears, we'll be running special supplements beginning on Friday, May 20 with All You Need to Know About the Jubilee, a round-up of all that's happening in Norfolk and further afield.

On Thursday, June 2, we'll be looking back on 70 Golden Years.

On Monday, June 6 and Tuesday, June 7, we'll be featuring local and national events from the Jubilee weekend.



