Norfolk nostalgia: A look at cinema queues through the decades
After a tough 18 months for the cinema industry, No Time to Die is drawing crowds back to the big screen for Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond.
But it is not the first time the people of Norfolk have appeared in their droves to see a new release.
Here is a look back at the times the people of our county queued up for a new film.
Norvic Cinema
The Norvic Cinema in Prince of Wales Road opened in September 1949 and even introduced CinemaScope to Norwich in 1954 with The Robe.
The picture house was closed in autumn, 1960, and was demolished a year later.
Here you can see eager film-lovers waiting to see Bob Hope and Lucille Ball in Sorrowful Jones
Empire Cinema
Both big hits with children, the Empire Cinema and Regent Cinema in Great Yarmouth are now closed.
The Empire Cinema, which is a Grade II listed building, stopped operating as a cinema in the late 1960s when it converted to a bingo house.
It is a now a music and street food venue.
The Regent Cinema closed in 1982 with the final film it showed being Blade Runner with Harrison Ford.
Cannon Cinema
Here you can see people waiting outside the Cannon Cinema, where posters for Ghost starring Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze and Presumed Innocent starring Harrison Ford can be seen.
The Cannon Cinema, in Prince of Wales Road in Norwich, was previously known as the ABC and before that the Regent.
The four screen cinema was closed in 2000 and it became Mercy nightclub, which is now also closed.
Harry Potter
Harry Potter enthusiasts start to queue at the UCI Cinema for the trailer of the first ever Harry Potter movie - Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.
The UCI cinema became Odeon in late 2004.
Alan Partridge
The Alan Partridge film Alpha Papa had its premiere in Anglia Square in Norwich.
The now closed Hollywood Cinema welcomed comedian Steve Coogan in his bright blue suit back on July 24, 2013.