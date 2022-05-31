Street parties and dress up: Memories of the Queen's coronation in 1953

I was a cowboy, my wife became a jack in the box and her sister turned into a television set before most of us had a real one.

Well, their outfits were made of cardboard, while I really fancied myself as a cowboy when we went out, in the rain I think, to be part of the Coronation celebrations in June of 1953.

Derek James dressed as a cowboy for the Queen's Coronation celebrations in Diss during June 1953. - Credit: Derek James

There couldn’t have been many places across Norfolk and Suffolk which didn’t celebrate the Queen’s Coronation in one way or another.

My wife and her family, the Wilby’s, were having fun in Redgrave while I was patrolling the wild streets of Diss.

Celebrations for the Queen's Coronation at a street party on Glenmore Road, Norwich in June 1953. - Credit: Submitted

Street party in Bartholomew Street for Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953 - Credit: Submitted

I was five at the time and I can just about remember the parties, the dressing up, the fizzy Corona drinks and the wonderful Bunshi’s ice-cream.

The grown-ups did well… especially when you think there was still rationing. Jam sandwiches were a treat.

Coronation party at the Marl Pit Barn in Norwich 1953 - Credit: Submitted

Smiles despite the showers as youngsters lap up a 1953 Coronation Day ice-cream treat in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant Library

And I remember wondering how it could be shown on television when it was still happening. The sight of our new Queen being crowned and we were there, well almost.

Those who did have TV’s (and plenty of money) also had very crowded houses. People all wanting to see our Queen on her Coronation Day… but some didn’t.

Coronation fancy dress party, June 1953. On the left is Ann Wilson, an unknown girl, Geoff Ritcher and his 'queen' big sister Deana, and possibly Elaine Gamble? The other three are not known. Dated: June 1953. - Credit: Submitted

Harleston Coronation celebrations, 30 May 1953, saw children in fancy dress parading in the procession. One child is holding a banner "Hurrah, Hurrah, Sweets off ration". Sweets had been rationed for many years and the restrictions ended in February 1953 - Credit: Archant Library

Children's party in Derby Street, Norwich for the Queen's coronation in 1953. - Credit: Archant Library

We reported at the time: “Television reception in Norwich was practically non-existent.”

No wonder there were long queues in the streets when the coronation was shown in the cinemas on Wednesday June 3, 1953.

A group of competitors in the children's fancy dress parade at Harleston for the Queen's coronation, 30 May 1953. - Credit: Archant Library

In Norwich the day before thousands of people attended a carnival featuring motorcycle stunt riders and displays by the Priory Gymnasium and the Peggy Carr School of Dancing.

We were celebrating not just our new Queen but also a better and more peaceful life.

