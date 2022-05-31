Street parties and dress up: Memories of the Queen's coronation in 1953
- Credit: Archant Library
I was a cowboy, my wife became a jack in the box and her sister turned into a television set before most of us had a real one.
Well, their outfits were made of cardboard, while I really fancied myself as a cowboy when we went out, in the rain I think, to be part of the Coronation celebrations in June of 1953.
There couldn’t have been many places across Norfolk and Suffolk which didn’t celebrate the Queen’s Coronation in one way or another.
My wife and her family, the Wilby’s, were having fun in Redgrave while I was patrolling the wild streets of Diss.
I was five at the time and I can just about remember the parties, the dressing up, the fizzy Corona drinks and the wonderful Bunshi’s ice-cream.
The grown-ups did well… especially when you think there was still rationing. Jam sandwiches were a treat.
And I remember wondering how it could be shown on television when it was still happening. The sight of our new Queen being crowned and we were there, well almost.
Those who did have TV’s (and plenty of money) also had very crowded houses. People all wanting to see our Queen on her Coronation Day… but some didn’t.
We reported at the time: “Television reception in Norwich was practically non-existent.”
No wonder there were long queues in the streets when the coronation was shown in the cinemas on Wednesday June 3, 1953.
In Norwich the day before thousands of people attended a carnival featuring motorcycle stunt riders and displays by the Priory Gymnasium and the Peggy Carr School of Dancing.
We were celebrating not just our new Queen but also a better and more peaceful life.
