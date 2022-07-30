From Norwich to Swaffham: A look back at the school leavers of the 1990s

It is one of the most nerve-wracking days of a child's life, queuing up in halls, corridors and classrooms awaiting their GCSE results.

While the methods of teaching and schools themselves may have changed, the excitement and tension has remained the same.

This month, thousands across Norfolk will go through the same emotions those students went through in our pictures from more than 20 years ago.

Our images show students from Blythe Jex School, Norwich School, Notre Dame and more, all buzzing to receive their grades.

Use the arrows to look at our leavers of the 1990s.