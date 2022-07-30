News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Heritage

From Norwich to Swaffham: A look back at the school leavers of the 1990s

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:15 AM July 30, 2022
GCSE result's day at Swaffham Convent school, August 1997.

GCSE result's day at Swaffham Convent school, August 1997. - Credit: Archant

It is one of the most nerve-wracking days of a child's life, queuing up in halls, corridors and classrooms awaiting their GCSE results.

While the methods of teaching and schools themselves may have changed, the excitement and tension has remained the same.

This month, thousands across Norfolk will go through the same emotions those students went through in our pictures from more than 20 years ago.

Our images show students from Blythe Jex School, Norwich School, Notre Dame and more, all buzzing to receive their grades.

Use the arrows to look at our leavers of the 1990s.

Nostalgia
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Red Arrows at Lowestoft Air Festival in 2012. Picture: James Bass

Skygazing

Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk today

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_holtroad_felbrigg_jul22

'Rarely available' cottage in National Trust estate up for auction

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Field Barn Cottage in Wood Norton, Norfolk, which is on the market with Brown&Co for offers over £650,000

Cottage untouched for over 30 years is for sale – and it needs renovating!

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
John Turner and Stephen Bett

Ex-police chief accused of 'spite' in bizarre row over wall of hay bales

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon